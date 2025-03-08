Joan Laporta's Gesture Revealed Before Suspending Barça-Osasuna: 'He...'

Tonight, the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc was going to host the match corresponding to the 27th round of LaLiga between FC Barcelona and Osasuna. However, around 8:40 p.m., 20 minutes before the start of the match, the Catalan club announced that the match was suspended due to a force majeure reason.

The fans who were already in the stadium were stunned by the news, not understanding what was happening. The surprise was even greater when, shortly after, the Montjuïc loudspeakers confirmed the worst fears: the Barça-Osasuna match was suspended due to the sudden death of the club's doctor, Carles Miñarro.

Joan Laporta's Gesture After Hearing the News

The players, who were already in the locker rooms about to take the field, were informed of the tragedy directly by Joan Laporta. The president of FC Barcelona, in a gesture of closeness and support, wanted to personally inform the team to show his sorrow and understanding.

According to sources close to the club, the reaction of the footballers was immediate. As expected, Hansi Flick's players were completely affected and in shock, as nothing foreshadowed such a tragedy. The news was received with great sorrow by everyone, as Carles Miñarro was a highly appreciated figure in Barça's locker room.

What Happened to Carles Miñarro?

The death of Carles Miñarro occurred at the Meliá Hotel in Pedralbes, where the team was staying for the match. Miñarro, only 40 years old, was a key member of the medical staff and was especially cherished among the players.

The loss of Carles Miñarro has left a deep mark on FC Barcelona, and Joan Laporta, as the club's leader, has taken charge of the situation. The president has shown closeness and firmness in his responsibility to support the group. Laporta, aware of the seriousness of what happened, has managed the difficult moment experienced by the players and the coaching staff with empathy and calmness.

Now reactions keep coming in. Real Madrid, for example, was quick to send its message of condolence to the Catalan club and Carles Miñarro's family. A piece of news that, unfortunately, was completely unexpected and comes at the worst possible time.