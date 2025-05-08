Dani Carvajal has become the soul of Real Madrid. His energy, commitment, and sacrifice on the field are unmatched in the white locker room. The right-back is not only the best in the world in his position, but he has also become the spiritual leader of the team, a true reference for his teammates.

Precisely for this reason, Dani Carvajal's absence has been so significant for the club. Let's remember that he got injured months ago and won't return until next season. His absence has been felt not only in defense but also in the intensity and leadership he brings to Real Madrid's game.

| Europa Press

Dani Carvajal will return, but he may do so as a substitute

Despite being a key piece in Carlo Ancelotti's scheme, Dani Carvajal's return doesn't guarantee he will have a secured starting position. Florentino Pérez, always alert to strengthening key positions, has completed the signing of Alexander-Arnold, who will arrive on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer. The talented English right-back, recognized for his offensive ability and assists, will compete directly with Carvajal for the starting spot.

Alexander-Arnold won't be the only signing

But Real Madrid won't stop there. Dani Carvajal, as a leader and heavyweight in the locker room, is aware that the club continues to work on strengthening the defense for the next season. In fact, the club has narrowed its focus on one of Europe's most promising players: Dean Huijsen.

The young Bournemouth center-back has caught the attention of the continent's top teams, and his name is on Real Madrid's priority list for this summer. Dean Huijsen is a central defender with great potential, Spanish, and with a bright future ahead. Despite his young age, he has shown outstanding performance in the Premier League, where he has established himself as one of Bournemouth's most prominent defenders.

Huijsen is getting closer to Madrid

His play style, his ability to anticipate, and his ball-handling make him an ideal option for Real Madrid, which seeks to strengthen its defense with young talents. Dani Carvajal, as captain and locker room leader, would be delighted with Huijsen's arrival.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press, Real Madrid

The veteran right-back knows how important it is to have a solid defense, and the addition of a young center-back with so much potential seems like a great opportunity for the club. With Alexander-Arnold's arrival and the possible addition of Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid will ensure they keep a competitive defense full of talent for the years to come.

The future looks bright for Real Madrid, with a squad that continues to strengthen in all areas. With Dani Carvajal as a leader, and new signings like Huijsen, the merengue team will be ready to face the great challenges of the next season.