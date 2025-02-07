Dani Carvajal Gives Arda Güler the Bad News: 'You've Played...'

Dani Carvajal has been out of action for four months due to the injury he suffered at Bernabéu against Villarreal. For Carlo Ancelotti, he was untouchable, so his absence has been a hard blow for Real Madrid. His absence has left the team with less defensive stability, especially in a key position like the full-back, which hasn't found a definitive replacement.

During this time, the white club has had to rely on other players like Lucas Vázquez to cover his position. However, the lack of a natural right-back has made Dani Carvajal's absence more noticeable than expected. Carlo Ancelotti has realized that his experience and leadership in defense are harder to replace than he thought.

Meanwhile, beyond Dani Carvajal's situation, Arda Güler is also experiencing difficult times. The young Turk has been one of the most anticipated signings by the fans, but the lack of minutes and Ancelotti's lack of confidence have left him without prominence. Despite his undeniable talent, Güler hasn't managed to secure a permanent spot in the starting eleven, and his presence in matches has been limited.

Arda Güler has played some minutes in LaLiga and European competitions, but he hasn't had the opportunity to showcase his full potential. This has caused frustration for both the player and the club's supporters, who expected to see more of him.

Dani Carvajal and Arda Güler, same prominence, different circumstances

Despite the completely different situations of both players, there's something curious that unites them: they practically have the same number of minutes on the field. In a recent conversation between Dani Carvajal and Arda Güler, Madrid's right-back told the Turk: "You've played the same minutes as I have, and I've been injured for four months."

This phrase perfectly sums up what's happening, as while Dani Carvajal continues to fight to recover, Arda Güler hasn't managed to earn the necessary trust to play more minutes. Carlo Ancelotti doesn't count on him much based on his decisions, but when he plays, he's not showing a very high level either. That, combined with the enormous competition in Real Madrid's offensive zone, means Güler doesn't play as much as he'd like.

As of today, Dani Carvajal has played 609 minutes in 8 matches this season in LaLiga, a clearly reduced figure due to his injury. Meanwhile, Arda Güler has played 605 minutes across 16 matches, reflecting that both players have had similar participation. A fact that puts the young Turk on the ropes, as he needs to play more regularly to continue his progression.