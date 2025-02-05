Surprise, Nico Williams demands 3 last-minute conditions to sign with Barça now

The saga between Barça and Nico Williams has come to an end: the Athletic Club player, who was already rumored to join Barça this past summer, will be a culer. This has been decided and confirmed by Barça, which assumes that the goal is to sign Nico Williams and that all parallel operations have been halted to convince the Basque player. Nico Williams is the chosen one and, therefore, he already knows that Barça wants to sign him permanently, but the surprise is that the Athletic Club player demands 3 surprising conditions.

Nico Williams is Barça's priority in this summer transfer market, and the culer club seeks for the Navarrese, with a current contract, to join permanently. Nico Williams, meanwhile, is willing to sign for Barça, but demands 3 essential and surprising conditions to sign his new contract with Joan Laporta's club. Barça has explored other options, but has ended up choosing a Nico Williams who will accept Barça's proposal if the culer club gives him guarantees.

Barça seemed to have forgotten about Nico Williams, but this is not true: the Athletic player is the chosen one, and if he accepts, he will be the big signing of 2025. Barça seems to be the destination that attracts him the most, but the culer club will have to make a great effort to sign a Nico Williams who earns about €12M annually. Barça's effort will not only have to be economic, Joan Laporta already knows that, to sign Nico Williams, the club will have to assure him 3 more than surprising conditions for him to sign.

Nico Williams will be Barça's new forward, but he demands 3 demanding and surprising conditions: "He has asked us for the signing..."

Nico Williams was already close to Barça during the past summer transfer market and now it seems that the transfer will be finalized definitively, according to 'e-Notícies'. Barça has explored names like Rafael Leão or Marcus Rashford, but the chosen one is Nico Williams, who has already been informed and wants guarantees before signing. Joan Laporta will try, but he has already communicated to the Spanish forward that "many of his requests will have to wait", no matter how urgent they may seem to work.

Joan Laporta wants to bet on a forward who meets two very basic premises: demand and projection in major competitions, both domestic and continental. Nico Williams, a forward who is at Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club, meets these two requirements, but also wants guarantees. And these guarantees involve accepting orders from the Spanish forward and signing well during this summer 2025 transfer market, which will be busy at Can Barça.

Surprise, Nico Williams demands 3 last-minute conditions to sign for Barça now

The world of football is a box of surprises, and cases like Nico Williams's demonstrate this perfectly: the Navarrese will end up signing with Barça, but he demands. The Spanish forward hasn't hesitated for a second, but he wants Barça to meet some conditions and communicate its intentions to him before the next transfer market. Nico Williams wants to come to Barça, but the striker will only leave Athletic Club if the culer club promises to meet 3 conditions and close a peculiar signing.

Nico Williams's bases or demands are not exactly few, but the footballer wants to sign, no matter what, for Joan Laporta's Barça. Besides joining Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Pedri, or Gavi, Williams also wants to play with 3 of his best friends, who would come to Barça after Flick's final 'OK'. Joan Laporta is willing to comply, as Nico Williams has become the jewel of the transfer market, and Barça understands that they can't let him escape.

Nico Williams, as we explained earlier, wants to sign with Barça now, but he has requested some surprising conditions to sign with Barça now, which wants to secure his signature in these months. Williams has demanded that his salary be maintained, that Barça pays his clause without talking to Athletic Club, and that Joan Laporta hires him a personal fitness trainer. Williams has requested the signing of a personal trainer, as he wants to return to 100% and assumes that, currently, he is not entirely fit physically.