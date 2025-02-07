Bombshell! Jules Koundé Reveals Barça's Next Signing: 'It's a Full-Back...'

The winter market closed on February 3rd, but Barça continues to generate a lot of rumors and news about new signings. In this regard, Barça's interest in strengthening the full-back positions is not new. There had been much speculation about the possible arrival of Alphonso Davies, but he has finally decided to renew his contract until 2030.

It seems, then, that the left flank, barring surprises, will continue to be the domain of Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín. On the right side, however, things are not so clear: Jules Koundé has played almost everything and barely gets any rest. Flick seems not to count on Héctor Fort, so it is possible that Barça will enter the market to find a top-level substitute for the Frenchman.

The sports management continues to work to strengthen the squad for the next season and increase its competitiveness. Rumors have skyrocketed, precisely, in the position occupied by Jules Koundé, where there could be news for the summer. The Colombian full-back from Crystal Palace, Daniel Muñoz, is being mentioned a lot, having established himself in the English team and the Colombian National Team.

Daniel Muñoz as a substitute for Jules Koundé

The Crystal Palace defender is one of the most important Colombian players of recent times and has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. Daniel Muñoz, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 23 matches, has caught the attention of the Catalan club's management. According to several sources, City and Chelsea would be direct competition for Barça in the bid for the Colombian.

Daniel Muñoz has a current contract with Crystal Palace until June 2027 and is valued at 25 million. Additionally, he is a great admirer of Barça and has expressed on more than one occasion that his greatest desire would be to play at Camp Nou. Muñoz's passion for FC Barcelona comes from Ronaldinho, his idol, as well as Dani Alves, who has been his reference.

Héctor Fort will have to leave

Strengthening the right side of the defense will be one of Deco's objectives next summer market. Flick wants to bet on an experienced player who can be a reliable substitute for Jules Koundé. Daniel Muñoz is seen as one of the possibilities, as indicated from Colombia, although Barça will have to negotiate with Crystal Palace, and it won't be easy.

Flick is aware that Jules Koundé can't play everything, as he risks getting injured. In such a scenario, the incorporation of Daniel Muñoz seems necessary. However, if the Colombian lands in the Catalan city, Héctor Fort will have to pack his bags.