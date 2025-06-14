Cristiano Ronaldo spoke with the signing Bernabéu wants: 'Forget about Barça'

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps showing that he is one of the best footballers in the world. After shining at Real Madrid for years, the Portuguese continued his career with Juventus and later returned to Old Trafford for one last dance. Now, the main driving force of soccer in Saudi Arabia is the visible face of Al-Nassr, where he continues making history.

Despite his success around the world, Real Madrid will always be his home. The affection of Madridist fans for him is unbreakable, and many consider him the best player to have ever played at Bernabéu. For this reason, Cristiano Ronaldo feels a special connection with the stadium where he shined and it seems that now he seeks to help the white club in his near future.

| Canva Pro

Cristiano Ronaldo brings a top signing closer to Bernabéu

Recently, after Portugal's victory in the Nations League, Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to help Real Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, after the final, the captain of Portugal approached a player who is being linked with Barça, but also with Madrid: Nico Williams. In a conversation between the two, Cristiano Ronaldo told Nico that his future should be at Bernabéu.

"Your play style is ideal for Bernabéu, you're going to succeed there. You have to go to Real Madrid", Cristiano Ronaldo told Nico Williams according to information from Defensa Central. Interestingly, we could see both exchanging their jerseys at halftime.

This gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo carries great symbolic weight, since he was the one who led Real Madrid to win multiple titles. His statement seems to be an attempt to guide Nico Williams to a destination where, according to him, he could achieve success.

Nico Williams doesn't take Cristiano's words lightly

Nico Williams, one of Athletic Club's stars and one of the key players for the Spanish national team, has attracted the interest of clubs like Barça.

However, the conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo could tip the balance toward Real Madrid. According to the aforementioned outlet, the legendary "7"'s opinion about Nico's fit at the white club hasn't gone unnoticed. Above all, considering that CR7 is Nico Williams's childhood idol.

Madrid's interest in Nico isn't new, but Cristiano Ronaldo's words could have a long-term influence on securing the signing. Now, everything will depend on Nico Williams's decision and whether he decides to follow his idol's advice. Will the young Basque talent's future be at Bernabéu? Only time will tell.