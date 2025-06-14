Says goodbye to Barça to sign with Al-Nassr: Joan Laporta manages to secure €18M

Joan Laporta has focused, in recent years, on improving the economic situation of the blaugrana entity he inherited from the previous presidency. Although the situation has improved, the club is still going through a delicate period and will have to choose which sales to force this summer. There are several candidates, but not all of them will leave the club, no matter how high the offers are.

The example is Lamine Yamal, for whom PSG recently offered 200M, an offer rejected by the president. In recent hours, an important departure for the club has been finalized with a move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Joan Laporta has negotiated with the Saudi club for the transfer of the Danish international, Andreas Christensen.

| Europa Press

The center-back has a contract in force until 2026, but there hasn't been any offer from the club for his renewal. The Saudi club would be willing to double the salary he receives at Barça and the club is considering opening the exit door for him. Joan Laporta has always been clear that he doesn't want footballers to start the new season without having renewed first. Christensen doesn't seem likely to do so.

Andreas Christensen's season

The Dane has had the most complicated season since he arrived as a free agent from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. He played a few minutes in the opening match at Mestalla and got injured. He hasn't played again until the end of this campaign. His continuous physical problems and relapses have meant that he has only participated in 6 matches, playing a total of 259 minutes.

Christensen is a player valued by the coaching staff and Hansi Flick has used him at the end of this season. The German coach is clear about his quality, but he is also aware that there is an overbooking of center-backs. The Danish center-back will be free next season and receives a high salary, so Barça would view a departure of the Dane favorably.

Saudi Arabia his next destination

Christensen will have the final say in his departure from the club since he has a contract in force for one more season. However, he is aware that Barça won't renew him and he could spend a season without playing. The center-back position is well covered with Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí, who are set to be starters.

Eric García and Ronald Araújo, barring any surprises, will also continue next season. Christensen could accept his move to Al-Nassr, which offers him unbeatable economic conditions. Meanwhile, Barça would free up the necessary wage bill for new signings and could receive 18M for the transfer of the Dane.