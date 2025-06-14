Confirmed, Barça already knows what to do with Oriol Romeu: Míchel and Girona are watching closely

Strange as it may seem, FC Barcelona must make a decision about Oriol Romeu. Even though he has gone unnoticed by many, the midfielder is still owned by the club.

This season he played on loan at Girona, where, under Míchel's orders, he showed an acceptable level. Now, with the loan finished, he must return to train with Hansi Flick.

| Europa Press

FC Barcelona doesn't want Oriol Romeu

When Barça signed Oriol Romeu from Girona, they did so with the idea of replacing Sergio Busquets's departure. However, his time at Barça wasn't as desired. In the season he played with the first team, Romeu couldn't adapt to the demands of the culé club.

His performance was below what was desired, which led to him being loaned out again to Girona. Now, with the loan concluded, Oriol Romeu must return to Barcelona, but the situation has changed.

Hansi Flick and Deco, responsible for Barça's sports planning, must make a decision. Everything seems to indicate that Oriol Romeu isn't in Flick's plans for next season. According to sources close to the club, the German coach has already spoken with Deco to force his departure.

Girona bids to have Oriol Romeu back

Girona, where Oriol Romeu has been on loan, is interested in continuing to have him. Míchel, the coach of the Girona team, has shown his desire to keep working with the Catalan midfielder.

However, for this operation to take place, both the player and the clubs involved must reach an agreement. In this regard, Girona is willing to make an effort to keep the midfielder, but the negotiations will depend on Barça's position and Oriol Romeu's willingness.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Girona to the rescue of Barça

The truth is that, with Oriol Romeu's return to FC Barcelona, the club faces an uncomfortable situation. Hansi Flick doesn't count on him, so the club needs to make decisions to free up space in the squad.

Although the player has a contract with Barça, it's most likely that a permanent exit will be sought, and Girona could be his destination. Despite the uncertainty, the only certainty at this moment is that Oriol Romeu won't continue at Barça. It remains to be seen whether his future will be at Girona or another club, but the truth is that the midfielder finds himself at a crossroads.