Nico Williams Moves Away from Barça, Has a New Team: Lamine Yamal Can't Prevent It

The Nico Williams saga at Barça remains ongoing, what began almost a year ago is still in progress. Barça has had him on their radar since last summer when his potential signing ultimately fell through for various reasons. The Navarrese winger is the top priority for Joan Laporta and Deco, at the request of Hansi Flick.

At Barça, the priority is the addition of a talented winger, a skillful dribbler, adept in one-on-one situations, and with a nose for goal. Flick wants to strengthen the offensive area with this profile to complete the trident, Nico Williams fits this profile. His great friendship with Barça footballers like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, or Balde becomes another advantage that compels Barça to make a move.

However, although Barça's interest is real, everything seems to indicate that the immediate future of the Navarrese will not be at Camp Nou. Athletic Bilbao's '10' had the opportunity to sign for Barça last summer when Dani Olmo's signing had not yet been finalized. Nico Williams ended up deciding to stay one more season in Bilbao to play the UEFA Europa League alongside his brother Iñaki.

Raphinha Closes the Doors to Nico Williams

The Navarrese winger has accepted that he will hardly be able to sign for Barça, Raphinha's numbers this season are Golden Boot-worthy. Nico Williams would only come to Barça as a starter and not as a piece to complete the trident. Raphinha has become untouchable and his numbers leave no room for doubt.

| Redes sociales, E-Noticies

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has opened the doors to Arsenal and guarantees him full prominence in a team with aspirations to win everything. Nico seems attracted to the idea, and barring a major surprise, his new destination is in the Premier League. Lamine Yamal, despite his great friendship with Nico, will not be able to prevent him from eventually moving to Arsenal.

Arsenal Wins the Race for Nico Williams

Last summer Nico Williams decided to continue one more season at San Mamés and play European competition alongside his brother. The move has worked out well for him, Athletic is playing this May for their place in the final and will face United in the semifinals. The final will be held at San Mamés on May 21 and is Nico Williams's great dream.

The Navarrese winger knows that next season he will be at a new club and everything seems to indicate it will be Arsenal. The financial muscle of the Londoners is significant and paying the 62M clause for the talented winger will not be a problem. The enticing financial offer they have made to Nico Williams and the sports project will do the rest.