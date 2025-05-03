Confirmed, Xabi Alonso Will Give Modric's '10' If He Signs for Madrid: 'It's His F...'

Xabi Alonso, current coach of Bayer Leverkusen, has proposed an ambitious alternative to Real Madrid for the number "10" that Modric will leave vacant. Instead of assigning it to Rodrygo, as had been speculated, Xabi Alonso suggests a much safer option with greater potential.

The Basque coach seeks to rejuvenate and strengthen Real Madrid's midfield with a signing that brings dynamism and quality. Xabi Alonso believes that Zubimendi, although talented, doesn't fit his vision for the team. Therefore, he has proposed an alternative to reinforce Madrid's midfield that could offer greater long-term benefits.

Modric's Departure and the Future of the "10"

Luka Modric, after years of success with Real Madrid, is getting closer to leaving the club of his life. His departure leaves a void in the locker room and on the field, especially regarding the number "10". Xabi Alonso's proposal aims not only to fill that void but also to elevate the team's level with a strategic addition.

In this regard, Xabi Alonso has pointed to Florian Wirtz as the perfect successor to Modric. They share technical and tactical characteristics, and he would be a great heir to Real Madrid's "10".

Real Madrid's Stance on the Proposal

Real Madrid, under the direction of Florentino Pérez, is evaluating Xabi Alonso's proposal. While it is true that signing Florian Wirtz will not be easy, the club values the coach's vision and his knowledge of modern soccer. The final decision will depend on several factors, including the profile of the proposed player and his fit in the club's sports project.

Florian Wirtz's arrival could have a significant impact on Real Madrid's locker room. Current players will need to adapt to a renewed play style, and the competition for the starting position will increase. However, this competition can also be beneficial, as it raises the overall level of the team.

Real Madrid fans have shown divided opinions on Xabi Alonso's proposal. Some trust the vision of the man from Tolosa and hope the new addition will be successful, while others express doubts. Time will tell if this decision will be the right one.