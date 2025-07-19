Gerard Martín remembers what happened and says what many people think: 'I got really angry'

Gerard Martín was one of the positive notes last season. Few people bet on him, but the reality is that he ended up having Flick's full trust to be the natural replacement for Alejandro Balde. He started with doubts, but his performance went from less to more until he ended up completing a more than acceptable season.

The Catalan full-back played in 28 league matches and, across all competitions, he went on to play 2,000 min. (2,000 minutes). This is a significant figure for his first season at the top level. In addition, Gerard Martín scored one goal and provided 6 assists.

Hansi Flick bet on his defensive solidity and the defender didn't disappoint him in his performances, even improving his attacking runs match by match. On the US tour during preseason, Álex Valle showed more ability than Gerard Martín, but Flick's bet surprised everyone. Gerard started to be included in the rotations, especially when Balde needed to rest.

Gerard Martín crowns himself thanks to Flick

Gerard Martín left more shadows than lights in his first competitive matches, struggling with nerves and the jump in level. However, his tenacity and commitment to the team helped him overcome himself in every match until he had Flick's full trust. Gerard kept settling in as the months went by and gained confidence, which resulted in better performance.

Balde was out for quite a few matches and Gerard naturally took on the role of left-back. He started against Real Madrid when Barça were fighting for the league title, but his most outstanding performance took place against Inter in the Champions League semifinals. In the match in Milan, with everything against them, Gerard Martín managed to provide two assists that, at that moment, put the Catalan club in the final.

Gerard Martín's anger

However, in that match, in the final moments of the game, Inter's Dumfries took the ball from him in a dangerous area. That recovery led to another goal for Inter that sent the match into extra time. Gerard Martín and several of his teammates repeatedly asked for a foul, but both the referee and VAR ignored them.

Now, looking back at what happened, Gerard Martín has spoken again about that controversial and decisive play. He stated: "Yes, for me it was a foul. I'm being honest because some time has passed and I'd tell you if it were the other way around."

"I got angry especially the next day, I watched the play quite a few times because I felt something on the field that wasn't called afterwards." This way, Gerard Martín admits that he didn't have a good time after what happened. It was a play that kept Barça from reaching the Champions League final.