Confirmed, Xabi Alonso has requested a signing from Valencia: the price is €25M

Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso is moving forward confidently at the start of this season. The squad assembled by Florentino Pérez is one of the most complete in Europe, with a top-level defense and a luxury attack led by Mbappé and Vinícius.

However, there is still an area that lacks a key reinforcement: the midfield. Since Kroos's departure and Modric's loss of prominence, the team lacks a reliable long-term playmaker.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Arda Güler brings quality, Fede Valverde provides energy, and Tchouaméni offers balance, but Xabi Alonso wants a different profile. That's why he has asked Florentino to start searching for a new midfielder who can take the team to another competitive level.

Xabi Alonso's chosen one plays at Mestalla

The sporting management has several names on the table, but in recent hours, one has gained traction and surprised many: Javi Guerra. The Valencia midfielder has become one of the great promises of Spanish soccer and is being closely monitored by Juni Calafat.

At just 21 years old, Guerra has shown that he can control the tempo of a match with maturity beyond his age. He is a footballer with physical presence, a good ability to get into the box, and a privileged foot for distribution. In addition, he fits with the idea of "Spanishizing" the squad that Florentino Pérez has promoted in recent transfer windows.

| Europa Press

A complicated transfer

The main obstacle lies in his contract. Javi Guerra recently renewed with Valencia until 2029, and his release clause stands at €100 million. However, the financial difficulties at the Mestalla club could open the door to a transfer for a figure close to half that amount.

His current market value is €25 million, according to Transfermarkt, which makes any operation an opportunity if Madrid manage to negotiate wisely. At Santiago Bernabéu, they know that, despite the high price, he is a talent who could define an era if he makes the move at the right time.

A future shaped by Dani Ceballos

In this scenario, Dani Ceballos's continuity is key. The Sevillian still holds a place in the squad, although he hasn't had many minutes under Xabi Alonso's orders.

If he finally leaves the club next summer, the way will be clear for Javi Guerra to land at Bernabéu. Real Madrid has already taken note and will keep a close eye on him throughout the season.

He isn't Rodri or Vitinha, but Javi Guerra has the future ahead of him and the trust of many who believe he can be the next engine of the white midfield.