Confirmed, Ter Stegen makes a shocking decision: U-turnaround at Barça

Ter Stegen has fully recovered from the injury he suffered a few months ago. The German goalkeeper is ready to reclaim the starting spot after a very difficult season. He has seen how the Barça fans have focused their criticism on him after the outstanding season completed by Szczesny.

The first thing Ter Stegen must solve is his future, which is still unclear. Although he has been Barça's starter in recent years, his position is not guaranteed. Hansi Flick, Deco, and Joan Laporta have doubts about the level he will be able to show after his injury.

In this scenario, it is no secret that FC Barcelona are looking for a new goalkeeper. Szczesny's continuity remains uncertain despite the contract renewal offer he has, and Iñaki Peña will leave. So, the only thing left to know is what will happen with Ter Stegen.

Barça look for a new goalkeeper and Ter Stegen responds

Barça are searching for a new goalkeeper for next season. This search could directly affect Ter Stegen's future. Joan García, from RCD Espanyol, and Lucas Chevalier, from Lille, are strongly rumored as possible signings to take over the goal at Camp Nou.

In this situation, Ter Stegen has not stood idly by. According to sources close to him, the German has leaked his intentions. He doesn't rule out leaving Barça if he can't secure the starting spot: His main goal is to arrive in top form at the 2026 World Cup.

Surprising and radical decision

Ter Stegen's decision could be surprising and radical. If he can't be a starter at Barça, he will seek continuity at another club. This could mark the end of his time at Camp Nou, a farewell that would impact the club and the fans.

However, Ter Stegen's departure will be linked to the arrival of Joan García or Chevalier. If neither of these two goalkeepers ends up signing for Barça, Ter Stegen will continue defending the Barça jersey. The decision will also depend on negotiations and the transfer market, a transfer window that looks quite ambitious for FC Barcelona.

In any case, although Ter Stegen is back in shape, his future at Barça is more uncertain than ever. In this regard, the club's board is studying alternatives for the goal. The German wants to play and be at the 2026 World Cup at his best level.

If he doesn't secure the starting spot at Barça, his departure is a real possibility. Next season will be key to defining his future and that of the Barça goal.