Bombshell! Joan Laporta's ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong: maximum tension at Barça

The future of Frenkie de Jong is generating many rumors and speculation around FC Barcelona.

Although he has become an untouchable player for Hansi Flick, his continuity at the Catalan club is not guaranteed. Joan Laporta has given the Dutchman an ultimatum with a deadline.

Laporta's policy on contracts close to expiring

Joan Laporta already made it clear months ago that no player in their last year of contract will be part of the first team.

| E-Noticies, @frenkiedejong

This is precisely the case for Frenkie de Jong, whose contract expires in 2026. Even though Deco has been trying to renew his deal for over a year, nothing has been finalized yet.

An ultimatum to avoid losing him for free

Tired of the uncertainty, Joan Laporta has decided to act firmly. The president has told Frenkie that he must renew before June 30 if he wants to continue at Barça.

| Europa Press

The club can't afford to lose a player of his level for free next summer.

Pressure to speed up the decision

This ultimatum is a measure of pressure for Frenkie. He only has a few days left to decide if he will accept the conditions offered by FC Barcelona.

For now, the agreement seems to be on track, but the signing has not happened yet. Time is running out and the decision is urgent.

The importance of a renewal for Barça

Renewing Frenkie is key for the club's sporting and financial future. His quality and experience are essential for Hansi Flick's system.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Additionally, preventing his free departure would be a great victory for the board. That's why Joan Laporta wants to close the matter as soon as possible.

An outcome yet to be seen

The Frenkie de Jong saga remains open and very tense. The renewal is possible, but it depends on the player's will and his environment.

If he decides not to renew, FC Barcelona will have to look for a replacement to keep the level in midfield.

This way, Frenkie de Jong faces a decisive moment. The pressure from Joan Laporta and Barça's need to secure their squad leave no room for doubt.

The Dutchman must make a move before it's too late. Next summer will be crucial for the future of one of the club's most talented footballers.