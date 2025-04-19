U-turn, Hansi Flick Gets Excited: His Favorite Signing, Closer to Barça

At this point in the season, no one doubts that the great campaign Barça is having has a "culprit": Hansi Flick. The German coach landed at Barça last summer with many tasks to do and is fulfilling them perfectly. He has restored pride to the team and fans, Barça with good play, keeps alive in all the competitions in contention.

In the league championship, they keep the lead 4 points ahead of Real Madrid with a few matchdays left until the end of the championship. In the Cup, they will face the white team in the final to be played at the end of this April in Seville. In the Champions League, Barça is already in the semifinals and is a serious candidate to play in the final of this edition.

Hansi Flick has brought back the smile to the club after quite unfortunate seasons in terms of play and titles. He has managed to get the maximum performance from each member of the squad who are returning his trust with performance. Hansi Flick wants more and is already thinking about possible reinforcements to improve the squad's competitiveness.

Hansi Flick and His Priorities

Barça's sports management has been working for months on the configuration of the squad for the next campaign. Hansi Flick has indicated which positions need to be reinforced and Deco is working on several alternatives per position. Apart from the full-backs, where more competition for the starters is sought, the offensive area is key.

Hansi Flick desires the addition of a left winger who is skillful and can also play inside. They are thinking of a proven footballer who can accept the role of a substitute to manage Raphinha or Lamine Yamal's playing time. In this regard, Hansi Flick would welcome the addition of Bayern's winger, Leroy Sané, 29 years old, whom he knows perfectly.

Leroy Sané the Desired

The Bayern winger has not yet reached any agreement with his club to renew the contract. The forward will be free this coming summer, and it is not ruled out that the footballer could leave Bayern. In recent weeks, authoritative voices have been growing that advise the Bavarian team against renewing the winger.

Some former players of the German National Team like Jürgen Kholer or Jens Lehmann have harshly criticized Sané for his low performance. According to these former players, although Sané is a great player with great qualities, he exploits them in bursts. The idea that Sané believes himself to be a diva, which ends up frustrating the people who work with him, is repetitive.

If Bayern ends up not renewing their forward, Sané could be closer to Barça. Hansi Flick knows him from his time with the German national team and thinks he can be a good asset to complete the trident. For Barça, it would be a clear market opportunity since they wouldn't have to pay a transfer fee, the German forward would arrive as a free agent.