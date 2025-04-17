Radical Turn in the Transfer Market: Leaves Barça and Almost No One Expected It

There are a few months left for the season to end, but Barça for the next campaign is already starting to take shape and it's doing so by defining the first departures. As expected, there are several players who aren't in Hansi Flick's plans and who, therefore, have already been planning their respective exits for several weeks. However, 'e-Notícies' has gained access to know the name of the first member who has already communicated his decision to Barça: he has a current contract, but he wants to leave this very summer.

Barça for the next season hasn't started to walk yet, but the first moves related to the transfer market have begun to be defined. Beware, not all are linked to signings, they are also linked to the possible departures of players with little prominence under the direction of the German coach Flick. In fact, in the last few hours, there has been a radical shift in the transfer market: a player who seemed to want to fulfill his contract has radically changed his mind.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

There are several first-team players at Barça who are on the way out, but one of them hadn't planned to leave, although everything has changed in the last few hours. Hansi Flick's message has been very clear throughout almost the entire season, which is why this player, with a current contract, has already moved definitively. Pau Víctor, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, and even Andreas Christensen are players who are on the way out, but there is one who, unexpectedly, has met with Deco.

Radical Shift in the Transfer Market, Leaves Barça and Almost No One Expected It

In the world of soccer, anything can happen, especially when the famous transfer market arrives, key for many teams to improve their squads. In this transfer market, Barça has several objectives, but Joan Laporta knows he will have to activate once some sales are defined. One of these is already fully defined, and one detail shows it: a Barça player with a current contract has just changed agents and has communicated with Deco.

This footballer is none other than Iñaki Peña, Barça's current second goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczęsny, a goalkeeper who has taken the starting position. With Ter Stegen's injury, Peña started as the starter ahead of Wojciech Szczęsny, but, as the matches went by, the Alicante goalkeeper has been left in oblivion. In the last few hours, Iñaki Peña has contacted Deco to inform him that he has changed agents, which shows that he is preparing to find a new club.

Recently, Iñaki Peña has started negotiations to sign with AC Talent, the company led by Arturo Canales, which has Pablo Torre or Héctor Fort, among others, in its portfolio. A month and a half before the season ends, Peña has decided to make a move, already thinking about a transfer market that will be key for him to find a new team to compete. Barça already knows firsthand, as Peña met with Deco, the sporting director, to inform him of this new and unexpected change of representative.