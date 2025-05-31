Confirmed, Rodrygo already knows what's going on between Nico Williams and Real Madrid: 'There are...'

Rodrygo's season has been very poor. The Real Madrid winger has fallen short of expectations: he has only scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists. These are low numbers for a team with Madrid's attacking potential.

For weeks now, Rodrygo's name has come up as a possible sale. His performance has raised doubts among the board, which, combined with interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, could force his departure. The situation is getting even more complicated with rumors linking Nico Williams to Bernabéu.

| Europa Press

Nico Williams and Real Madrid: The whole truth

In recent days, rumors have been growing stronger placing Nico Williams at Real Madrid. The young Athletic winger is highly regarded by the club's leadership.

Even the newspaper MARCA confirmed that signing Nico Williams was a priority for the summer. That would've left Rodrygo without a place in Xabi Alonso's starting eleven. However, in a radical turn, Josep Pedrerol has revealed the reality of the situation between Nico Williams and Real Madrid.

The host of El Chiringuito confirmed that between Nico Williams and Real Madrid "there are only rumors, there's no real interest, Florentino doesn't want him". This is a major blow for Nico and great news for Rodrygo.

Rodrygo wants to stay

Despite the rumors about Nico Williams and his possible departure, Rodrygo has hinted on his social media that his intention is to stay at Real Madrid. Now, with this information from Josep Pedrerol, his chances increase. The goal of staying at Bernabéu is closer than ever.

Although the season hasn't been the best for Rodrygo, his future seems tied to Real Madrid. For now, it seems that the club's trust in him isn't completely broken. In this sense, Xabi Alonso could give him a new opportunity to show his worth.

The current context of Real Madrid

Real Madrid is experiencing a period of change and restructuring. Rodrygo is part of the project for the future. Xabi Alonso's arrival marks a new era, and the Brazilian's continuity is a strong option.

Rodrygo has gone through difficult months, but he isn't finished, the rumors about Nico Williams are nothing more than that: rumors. Real Madrid is committed to giving him time and space to recover. With Pedrerol confirming the lack of real interest in Nico, number 11 can breathe easy and prepare for a new season with the club.