Confirmed, Real Madrid has already chosen Rodrygo's replacement: he plays for Porto

The forward for Real Madrid, Brazilian international Rodrygo Goes, is experiencing the most uncertain moment of his football career. For the past year, his worth and value, once at the highest point, have collapsed to the extent that he could leave the white club. Real Madrid paid 45 million for the Carioca forward in 2018 when he was the star at Brazilian club Santos.

He went through the reserve team, Castilla, to become a forward who amazed in the 2021/22 Champions League, the Champions League of comebacks. Rodrygo's footballing virtues have always been linked to his ability to read the game, unlike Vinícius. His compatriot has had to make an effort in decision-making, choosing the right option before becoming one of the most unbalancing forwards.

The problem for the Madrid team is that all their talent has been concentrated on the left side, with Vinícius being the master of the left wing so far. Rodrygo, who prefers the left, has seen that he has had to move to the right. Mbappé also has the left wing as his natural area, and it seems that Xabi Alonso wants to return him there next season.

Real Madrid inquire about Rodrigo Mora

Rodrygo Goes's continuity at Madrid isn't guaranteed, and he could leave if a good offer arrives. In this context, the Chamartín club is exploring new options to strengthen their squad in the near future. The management of the white club has shown interest in an 18-year-old talent who plays for Porto.

| Canva Pro

Rodrigo Mora had a prominent role for the Portuguese team last season, playing 23 matches, scoring 10 goals, and providing 4 assists. Madrid's technical staff see Mora as a footballer with great potential who could fit into their long-term project. The white club has started talks with Porto to look into and analyze the possibility of adding him to the squad.

Real Madrid's plan with Mora

Real Madrid's idea is to sign the young forward and loan him to another club, preferably one in the Champions League, so he can gain experience. Mora stands out as a forward with great scoring ability, able to play in all attacking positions. His versatility and adaptability make him a complete striker when it comes to scoring and creating danger in the opponent's box.

His great performance at Porto last season shows his talent and ability to keep progressing and become an important forward. Although nothing is finalized, the white club remains very alert to the young Portuguese player's situation. His signing could end up being finalized in the coming months, given that the young talent is being followed by other teams.