Confirmed, Luis Enrique's Obsession Plays for Barça: 'You'll Be PSG's '10''

The Surprise Came; But Not at Las Gaunas, Rather at the Parc des Princes. The First Months of Competition Seemed Like a Really Disastrous Season for PSG, Which Couldn't Get Going and Was Close to Being Eliminated from the Champions League Just as It Started. However, Almost Against All Odds, Luis Enrique's Team Turned the Situation Around, Even Becoming One of the Most Fearsome Teams in the Old Continent.

The French Capital's Team Knocked Out the Predicted Favorite to Win "La Orejona," Liverpool. It's Not That Luck Made an Appearance, Even Though the Tie Was Decided in a Penalty Shootout, But PSG Was Clearly Superior. Suddenly, Lucho's Boys Have Taken a Step Forward, Accompanied by the Enormous Talent of Ousmane Dembélé.

The Former Barça Player, As If by Chance, Has Taken the Team on His Shoulders and Has Become the Great Leader of PSG. "The Mosquito" Is Probably Showing His Best Version as a Professional Footballer. Additionally, He Has Added a Variable to the Equation That Previously Seemed Utopian, Maturity.

However, In Paris, They Are Starting to Fear for Ousmane Dembélé's Future, as There Is Speculation About the Possible Arrival of One of Those Irresistible Offers from Saudi Soccer. Nonetheless, in the Offices of the Parc des Princes, They Are Already Preparing in Case Ousmane Dembélé Ultimately Succumbs to the Petrodollars.

If There's One Thing the French Attacker Has Made Clear, It's That, Both in His Game and in His Decisions, Unpredictability Abounds. In This Order of Ideas Where One of Luis Enrique's Great Desires Appears: Fermín López.

Fermín López, Luis Enrique's Whim

El Nacional Reports That PSG, at the Spanish Coach's Request, Has Noted Fermín López as Their Great Desire for Next Summer. At First, We Already Know That the Great Aspiration of the Footballer from El Campillo Is to Succeed at Barça. However, His Lack of Prominence and a Possible Tempting Offer from PSG, Including a Persuasive Call from Lucho, Could Change Everything.

The Departure of Ousmane Dembélé Could Help PSG's Salary Limits Allow Them to Offer Fermín López a Great Contract. Of Course, Luis Enrique Would Offer Him a Project in Which He Would Be One of the Main Protagonists. He Is Convinced That the Player from Huelva Fits Perfectly with His Soccer Doctrine.

It Wouldn't Be Very Complex, in Fact, to Improve His Participation on the Field, Since the Truth Is That in the Attacking Midfield at Barça, Fermín López Is the Third Option. He Has Barely Started in 5 LaLiga Matches, Where He Has Accumulated 639 Minutes. Even Though, in His Time on the Field, the Good Fermín López Has Exceeded Expectations, It Seems That, for Flick, If Dani Olmo and Gavi Are Available, Fermín Is the Last Option.

His Tenacious and Hardworking Character, Which Precisely Has Taken Him to the Elite, Doesn't Seem Enough to Gain More Prominence at Barça. To Luis Enrique, However, His Soccer Idiosyncrasy Is Fascinating and That's Why He Would Be Willing to Fight for His Signing. If the Offer Comes, We'll See If Fermín López Chooses to Accept PSG's Proposal or If, As He Has Done So Far, He Decides to Keep Fighting for a Spot in Barcelona.