Javier Tebas Insists, New Complaint Against Dani Olmo: KO to the Spanish National Team?

The president of LaLiga EA Sports, Javier Tebas, continues to stoke the fire and controversy with the famous "Dani Olmo case," which was provisionally settled thanks to the intervention of the CSD. Javier Tebas, however, continues to argue that the intervention or precautionary decision of the Higher Sports Council was completely partial and that, therefore, Dani Olmo should not finish the season. In fact, in recent hours, Javier Tebas has gone on the offensive again, hinting that Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, helped Barça so that Dani Olmo would receive the precautionary measure.

If the precautionary measure had not been granted by the CSD, Dani Olmo would not be able to play with Barça nor could he do so with the Spanish National Team. In fact, a new line of debate has now opened, as Javier Tebas is the vice president of the RFEF, so it would be counterproductive to fight against Olmo's registration. It should be remembered that the CSD already approved the precautionary measure for Dani Olmo, considering that the midfielder from Egar is one of the great assets of the Spanish National Team.

"El Confidencial" published, a few months ago, that Florentino Pérez had assured, during the Super Cup final, that he had intervened before the CSD in favor of Laporta's Barça player. In fact, according to the same information, Florentino confessed it to Dani Olmo himself, who was perplexed upon learning this information. Javier Tebas has recalled that, if confirmed, "we would be facing a very serious matter".

Javier Tebas Insists, New Complaint Against Dani Olmo: KO for the Spanish National Team?

With these statements published in "El Confidencial", Javier Tebas could once again file a claim against the precautionary measure offered by the CSD. In fact, LaLiga EA Sports has already filed an objection and it is considered that, if they assess the functioning of the federative licenses, Dani Olmo will not be able to finish playing the season.

A new line of debate now arises: if Dani Olmo loses the license, he will not be able to defend the colors of Spain either, a country now also presided over from the vice presidency by Javier Tebas. "Dani Olmo should not finish LaLiga with Barça, we have made a very clear statement", stated a Javier Tebas who, if Dani Olmo's license is annulled, would generate many problems.

The reason? If the CSD or ordinary justice determine that Olmo was not legally registered, any LaLiga club or National Team could accuseBarça or Spain of improper alignment.