Confirmed, She Says Goodbye to Barça: Aitana Bonmatí Regrets Her Decision, Will Play in Mexico

Women's Barça continue to fight in the competitions they are involved in, seeking victory in each of them. Although the focus is on the upcoming matches, the club's management is also thinking about signings for the next season.

The Return of Laia Aleixandri to Barça

One of the names being considered to strengthen the team is Laia Aleixandri, who could return to Barça at the end of the season. The defender, who was previously part of the team's youth categories, has stood out during her time with Levante. With the possibility of reinforcing the defense, her return seems to be a strategic decision that could benefit the team, covering one of the most important areas of the field.

| Instagram

The Catalan player has shown great development and could bring stability to Barça's defense, which seeks to maintain its dominance in national and international competitions. Aleixandri's return could be a positive step to renew the squad and strengthen key positions for upcoming challenges.

Pere Romeu's Signing Stays in Mexico

In another unexpected turn, Women's Barça have confirmed that they will not proceed with the signing of Jacqueline Ovalle. The Mexican player from Tigres had been strongly linked to the Catalan club in recent months due to her great performance in the Liga MX Femenil and with the Mexican National Team. However, negotiations have not been successful, according to Relevo.

Ovalle's contract with Tigres expires in 2025, which created the possibility that Barça could sign her at no cost if she did not renew her contract. However, talks have not progressed, and the player seems closer to continuing her career in Mexico.

Tigres, aware of Barça's interest and other clubs like Angel City from the NWSL, would be offering a renewal to ensure the player stays with the team. Although it has not yet been confirmed if Ovalle has accepted the offer, everything indicates that she will remain with Tigres for a longer time.

Ovalle's Future at Tigres

With Ovalle's future in Mexico still uncertain, women's soccer fans are closely watching the decision the player will make. Tigres continue to fight for the lead in the Liga MX Femenil, and Ovalle, key for the Amazonas, is essential in the team's plans. In their next match against Santos, the team will fight to improve their position in the standings and keep dreaming of the title.

For now, Jacqueline Ovalle's destiny seems to be in Mexico, where she continues to demonstrate her quality and leadership on the field.