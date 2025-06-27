Confirmed meeting, Messi already knows the offer: his possible destination shocks Barça

The name of Messi will always be linked to FC Barcelona. The Argentine star wrote the most glorious pages in the history of the Catalan club. His soccer defined an era and left an indelible mark at Camp Nou.

The fans don't forget his legacy. Many still dream of his return for one last dance. A worthy ending to the love story between Messi and Barça, who gave everything wearing the culé jersey.

| Europa Press

A traumatic departure that still hurts

In the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi was ready to renew his contract. His inner circle and the club had everything prepared. However, the pressure from Financial Fair Play ruined everything at the last moment.

Joan Laporta had to make one of the most painful decisions of his term. He forced Messi's departure for financial reasons. An unexpected exit that is still mourned in Barcelona.

United States, his current refuge

After two seasons at PSG, Leo chose a quieter life. He chose Inter Miami as his destination and found there a place to enjoy soccer without so much pressure.

| @intermiamicf

In MLS, he has appeared happy. He plays with freedom, lives comfortably, and is projecting his career toward the 2026 World Cup. The event will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and Messi wants to arrive in top form.

Messi's future takes a U-turn after an unexpected meeting

Even though he is comfortable in Miami, in recent hours a piece of news has emerged that could change Messi's future. According to several reports, his father, Jorge Messi will meet with representatives from Al Hilal. The meeting would take place in the United States in the coming days.

The Saudi club isn't giving up. After trying on other occasions, they're back with a very strong financial offer. Their idea is to bring Messi together with other stars and make him the new idol of Saudi Arabia.

Opportunity for Barça?

Although the transfer to Arabia seems difficult, the meeting opens another possibility. If Messi is willing to leave Inter Miami, FC Barcelona must act. If there is even the slightest chance, the Catalan club is obliged to try.

Messi hasn't spoken about a return, but he never closed the door. In the locker room, many players would welcome him with open arms. In the stands, excitement would be reborn with strength.

Barça can't compete financially, but they can emotionally. If Leo decides to leave Miami, the culé club wants to be present. Because if there is one last opportunity, it must be in the place where it all began.