Confirmed! Luka Modric and Swansea Make It Official: 'Welcome'

Luka Modric, at 39 years old, has earned his place in the recent history of Real Madrid. Since his arrival in 2012, the Croatian midfielder has accumulated multiple titles, including six Champions Leagues and four Spanish Leagues.

His vision of the game and elegance on the field earned him the Ballon d'Or in 2018, establishing him as one of the best current midfielders. Moreover, his mere presence on the Bernabéu field elevates the team's level of play. It's true that his physical condition isn't what it used to be, but his legs and mind work wonderfully.

| Europa Press

Possible Farewell to Real Madrid

However, all stages have an end, and Luka Modric's at Real Madrid seems to be approaching. His contract ends this summer, and to date, his renewal hasn't been announced.

Although the Croatian has expressed his desire to continue, the lack of a formal agreement has caused speculation about his future. His age and the team's direction could be decisive for Luka Modric to decide to end his time in white. In fact, he is already taking the first steps in this direction.

Luka Modric Signs with Swansea

While defining his soccer future, Luka Modric has taken a significant step in the business world. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, for example, the '10' has acquired a minority stake in Swansea, a team that plays in the English Championship.

Although financial details haven't been disclosed, this investment marks his foray into the field of sports management. Swansea, currently mid-table, seeks to return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2018.

Luka Modric's addition to the group of owners, which includes Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, and Jason Cohen, could bring a new perspective and resources to the Welsh club.

Impact on His Career and Future

Despite his new role as a shareholder, Luka Modric keeps his commitment to Real Madrid. His involvement with Swansea won't affect his performance on the field; his goal is to keep playing at the highest level.

Additionally, he has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup with the Croatian national team, indicating his intention to prolong his professional career.

This business move by Luka Modric reflects his long-term vision, seeking to diversify his influence beyond the playing field and laying the groundwork for his future.