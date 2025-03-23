Luis de la Fuente's Protégé Warns Alejandro Balde: 'Barça Is My Dream'

The dynamics of professional soccer are unpredictable, and the 2024-2025 season has witnessed significant changes in Alejandro Balde's career. Since his breakthrough into Barça's first team, Balde has experienced ups and downs that have marked his recent trajectory.​

Alejandro Balde Went from Undisputed Starter to Substitute

During the 2023-2024 season, Balde established himself as the undisputed starter at Barça's left-back position. However, with Hansi Flick's arrival on the bench in the 2024-2025 season, his role in the team underwent changes.

| Europa Press

Competition increased with the addition of Joao Cancelo, who quickly took over the starting position. This situation led Balde to lose prominence, and to make matters worse, an injury sidelined him for the last few months of competition.

Alejandro Balde Reborn with Hansi Flick

Far from giving up, Alejandro Balde dedicated himself over the summer to regaining his best physical form. He was seen working alone, showing an exemplary work ethic, and this effort has paid off in the current season, where he has contributed 7 assists in LaLiga. Despite his great improvement, this hasn't been enough to earn him a spot in Luis de la Fuente's drafts for the matches against the Netherlands.

| Europa Press

Competition Intensifies: Grimaldo Declares

Balde's absence from the national team coincides with statements from Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen's left-back and former Barça youth player. In recent interviews, Grimaldo has expressed his desire to return to the club that developed him. "I grew up in La Masia, and Barça is the club where I grew as a player and as a person. I always dreamed of reaching Barça's first team, and that remains my dream", he stated.

Grimaldo's words are a clear message for Balde. The competition at Barça's left-back position intensifies, and the possibility of Grimaldo returning to Camp Nou represents a direct threat to Alejandro Balde's position. Additionally, the recent renewal of players developed in La Masia, like Balde, with high release clauses, shows the importance the club places on its strong youth academy.