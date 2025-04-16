Official! Fabrizio Romano Confirms It, Goodbye Barça: He's Already a New Newcastle Player

Although there are still almost two months left to finish the competition, the summer transfer market is approaching quickly and teams are positioning themselves. In a market that is expected to be complicated due to the economy of Spanish clubs, no one wants to miss low-cost opportunities. In Barça's context, journalist Fabrizio Romano already reported possible moves some time ago.

Fabrizio Romano has warned of some of the departures that will occur in FC Barcelona's squad, especially Ansu Fati's. However, this time the journalist has gone a step further and has just announced the big bomb of next summer. Barça's sports management has long been looking for a skillful winger capable of complementing Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano

Barça's goal is to incorporate a young talent, skillful in dribbling, fast, and versatile, who can play as a winger or a false '9' if the occasion arises. Deco, after much searching, had set his sights on one of Málaga's gems who is completing a great season in the second division. This is Antonio Cordero, but Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that it will be an impossible signing.

Antonio Cordero Says Goodbye to Barça

Born in Jerez de la Frontera in 2006, Antonio Cordero has become one of Málaga's jewels. Signed from Betis's youth ranks, Antoñito established himself last season in the Málaga team by scoring the goal that promoted them to the second division. From participating in the preseason with the reserve team to being the hero of the team's historic promotion.

This season he has played 33 matches, with 1,673 minutes of effective play, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists. A fast player and skillful in one-on-one situations, Antonio Cordero shows great progression, although his performance has decreased in the final stretch of the season. His talent has not gone unnoticed by big teams like Barça or Real Madrid, but it seems that his destiny is in the Premier League as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Newcastle Gets Ahead and Signs Antonio Cordero

The winger from Jerez's contract with Málaga ends this summer and he will not continue with the Andalusian team. Málaga has tried to renew him to profit from a sale, but the young forward has not accepted Málaga's conditions. According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle has closed a deal signing Antonio Cordero until 2030.

This way, Newcastle beats Barça to the punch. Antonio Cordero will end up playing in the prestigious English league. Once again, the power of English soccer is shown by securing a new promise of Spanish soccer who will end up packing his bags.