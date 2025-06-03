Confirmed, Hansi Flick hasn't paid any attention: la Masia's gem is leaving for Porto

Hansi Flick has trusted La Masia from day one. Even before arriving in Barcelona, Barça's talent factory was already decisive for his future.

Deco was amazed by the knowledge Hansi Flick had about the young players and backed his signing. Fortunately, the German coach has been key to Barça's strong season. Flick's innovative training methods, his passion for physical preparation, and the trust he has placed in the academy players are his trademark.

However, not everyone can have a place in the first team. Hansi Flick is realizing this in the worst possible way. The best reserve team players are packing their bags so their progress won't be hindered by the intense competition that exists in Barça's first team.

Three important departures from La Masia

A few weeks ago, Unai Hernández, the reserve team's "10", decided to leave for Saudi Arabia due to a lack of opportunities. A similar case is Pau Prim, Busquets's natural heir, who has decided not to renew and is heading to Qatar. Now a third highly discussed departure has taken place.

The affected player this time is Guille Fernández, who will sign with Porto for €5 million. Guille is a midfielder who has stood out for Barça Atlètic this season. He has played 22 matches and accumulated more than 1,800 minutes, showing an aggressive playing style, good ball distribution, and recovery ability.

A midfielder with a bright future

Guille Fernández combines physical strength with good technique. His versatility and commitment make him a very interesting footballer. However, in the first team he doesn't have the guaranteed minutes he wants to keep growing.

Even so, it's clear that La Masia remains an inexhaustible source of talent. Nevertheless, not everyone can find a place in the first team. Hansi Flick trusts Guille, but can't promise him quality minutes, and that's something Porto can offer him.

Guille Fernández Is A Top Talent!

A necessary step to grow

Guille Fernández's departure isn't a definitive goodbye. It's a necessary step for his personal and football development. In Portugal, he will be able to play minutes and keep developing, while Barça will be able to manage their squad better.

Hansi Flick has known how to back La Masia to rejuvenate Barça. But competition is fierce and departures are inevitable. Guille Fernández is the latest example of that reality: his signing for Porto shows the complexity of managing a locker room full of young talent.