Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde Give the OK to His Signing: From UD Las Palmas to Camp Nou

One of Hansi Flick's main assets for his first season at Barça has been defensive solidity. The German coach has managed to concede few goals and make the pair formed by Iñigo and Pau Cubarsí stand out. Well supported on the flanks by the impregnable Koundé and the fast Alejandro Balde, they complete a defensive line that works perfectly.

Pau Cubarsí has emerged as the leader of the defense at just 18 years old alongside the veteran Iñigo Martínez. This combination of youth and experience is working wonderfully as the results show. Additionally, the methods introduced by Hansi Flick, such as the offside trap, are also working perfectly.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde is also having a dream season despite his recent injury. He had played almost everything at a high level, but he got injured and now Gerard Martín will have to play the decisive stretch of the season. Aware of this, Hansi Flick wants to strengthen this position to give him more rest and has thought of a player from UD Las Palmas.

Hansi Flick and Defensive Reinforcements

The German coach wants to strengthen both flanks, but now he is very focused on finding a versatile profile for the left flank. The goal is a wing-back who can relieve Alejandro Balde when necessary and who can also play as a left center-back. Gerard Martín has fulfilled his role, but Flick is looking for a wing-back who can provide a quality leap.

| Europa Press

In this regard, the exit operation will also play an important role for the new reinforcements to eventually arrive. The future of footballers like Christensen or Ronald Araújo is hanging in the air, and their sales will be decisive for Barça to be able to afford the signing Flick has requested. Specifically, the chosen one plays for UD Las Palmas and fits perfectly as a complement to Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde.

Mika Mármol, Ideal Complement for Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde

Barça's sports management would be closely following Mika Mármol. The wing-back, who can also play as a left center-back, is having a very good season at UD Las Palmas. Barça would be willing to bring back Mika Mármol, who already went through La Masia, if the Canary team is relegated.

Mika Mármol's contract ends in June 2026 and Barça has 50% of the rights to a future sale. If UD Las Palmas ends up being relegated, the purchase price for Barça would be 5 million. It's a profile that Flick likes for his versatility, he can play as a partner to Pau Cubarsí or to give Alejandro Balde a rest.