Confirmed, Deal Closed: Andreas Christensen Goes to the Premier League and Arrives...

Barça is preparing for a restructuring in its defensive line, and one of the names most likely to leave the squad is the international Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender, who was an essential pillar in the previous era with Xavi Hernández in recent seasons, has lost all prominence. His latest injury has kept him away from the team, and he hasn't been able to debut with the new coach Hansi Flick yet.

Christensen's situation has taken an unexpected turn; a year ago, he was an indisputable pillar in the defensive line, and now the uncertainty about his future is at its peak. The injuries suffered and the competition have made the Danish center-back go from being untouchable to being on the ramp of possible exits in the summer market. Barça wouldn't look unfavorably on a possible transfer to the Premier that would end up bringing good income to the club's coffers.

Andreas Christensen still has a good reputation in the English Premier League after his successful stint at Chelsea. Several teams could be following the center-back's movements, among them, Newcastle seems to be one of the most interested clubs. The arrival of Hansi Flick has led to a change in Barça's sports planning, and the German doesn't count on Christensen for his project.

Christensen's Present Hampered by Injuries

Andreas Christensen still hasn't been able to debut this season due to an injury that has kept him out of competition for months. Just when it seemed he was about to return, he suffered another muscle injury that prolonged his absence for several more weeks. These circumstances have led Flick to stop considering him a key piece for Barça.

Unlike Xavi, who saw him as an undisputed starter, the German coach is betting on a renewed defense with Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Ronald Araújo, or Eric García himself. With this scenario, Christensen has a hard time securing a spot on the team, and the club is already seriously betting on an exit next summer. His destination could be in the Premier League, which he knows perfectly well, with Newcastle being one of the teams vying for his signing.

Christensen's Destination and His Replacement

Andreas Christensen has a contract with Barça until June 2026, with a release clause of 500M Euros. Barça wouldn't pose problems for his departure, and it is estimated that the board could accept offers close to 15-20M Euros for the Dane. Newcastle needs to strengthen its defensive line and would be willing to make an offer close to 15M Euros for next summer.

If Christensen's future seems to be back in the Premier, his replacement could also come from the English Premier League. Deco is monitoring the young Bournemouth center-back, Dean Huijsen, who has become one of the most promising center-backs in English football. Bournemouth bet on the center-back and invested 15M last summer, a figure paid to Juventus of Turin.

Huijsen, trained in Málaga's youth categories, was signed by Juventus, which in turn loaned him to Roma. Bournemouth didn't hesitate to sign him; at 19 years old, he stands out for his great height, 6 ft. 6 in. (1.97 m), is bold, with aerial game dominance, and is skillful with the ball. He has Spanish nationality and has already been selected with the U21, leading the defense of the "rojita" with the blaugrana Pau Cubarsí.