Official, Pep Guardiola Does Real Madrid a Big Favor: 'I Give It to You'

Toni Kroos's retirement after the 2024 European Championship has brought a significant change for Real Madrid. The continuity of the Croatian Modric was also in doubt for 2024-25, but ultimately it was the German midfielder who didn't continue. The departure of the German international has left a significant void in the white squad; his presence in the midfield has been essential for the success of the white team.

Toni Kroos was the engine of the whites, both in recoveries and game distribution. Although the performance of Dani Ceballos, who is emerging as the German's successor, is really satisfactory, the sports management is looking for a high-level reinforcement. Strengthening the core of the midfield is one of the major objectives that Real Madrid has set for the near future.

| DonDiario

Currently, the Real Sociedad player, Martín Zubimendi, is being mentioned a lot, who was also in Manchester City's focus of interest. In this regard, Pep Guardiola has already publicly stated that they are forgetting about the San Sebastian pivot. Last summer, Zubimendi was about to sign for Liverpool, but at the last minute, the player rejected the offer to stay at Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid Is Serious About Zubimendi

Martín Zubimendi has been the standout name in recent weeks as those from Chamartín are reportedly very seriously considering his signing. Zubimendi, with a contract with Real until 202, presents himself as a very clear option for Real Madrid for next summer. Madrid already said farewell to Toni Kroos last season and they know perfectly well that soon it could be the turn of the Croatian Luka Modric.

Consequently, the white club is more than determined to strengthen its midfield in the immediate future. The whites are reportedly already holding increasingly intense negotiations with the Basque player's agent. The 26-year-old from San Sebastian has experienced sensational progress over the last few seasons and has established himself as one of the most complete and reliable pivots in European football.

Operation Underway

The arrival of Martín Zubimendi at the Bernabéu involves convincing the player and paying the 60M Euro clause to the txuri urdin team. Madrid will face tough competition from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, which is also betting on the incorporation of the Basque midfielder. Zubimendi will surely have the final say regarding his future.

Florentino Pérez, faced with the need to strengthen his midfield, seems willing to pay the full clause before another club does. Although Madrid knows that there are other big clubs in Europe following Zubimendi, they are also convinced that the player will prioritize the white offer. The player was also linked with City's interest, but Guardiola has finally decided to sign Nico González from Porto for 60M Euros.