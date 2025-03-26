Maximum Concern at Barça, Raphinha Attacks and Leo Messi Responds: 'They Always Talk'

Barça has entered a state of maximum concern due to the exchange of statements between Raphinha, Brazilian winger, and Leo Messi, culer legend, now at Inter Miami. Barça's idea was to try to sign Leo Messi to inaugurate the new Camp Nou, but seeing how the situation is, the culer club has ruled it out. In fact, during this international break, many players from Argentina and Brazil have clashed, which has caused a great atmosphere of tension and friction.

This, of course, has also affected Barça, which won't be able to count on Raphinha for the postponed LaLiga EA Sports match that will be played this coming Thursday at Montjuïc. Barça is not only worried about the physical condition of its internationals, but also suffers from off-field 'clashes' like that of Leo Messi and Raphinha, both important in culer history. Raphinha was the one who heated up the lead-up to the South American 'Clásico' between Brazil and Argentina: the Barça player said that "he was going to score and that Brazil was going to thrash Argentina".

The truth is that Raphinha came out heated and exposed from the duel between both teams, which ended with a thrashing (4-1) in favor of the Argentine team, which didn't have Messi. As expected, several international footballers with Argentina reacted to Raphinha's words after the victory, but in recent hours the king of soccer has entered the scene. When no one expected it, Leo Messi appeared, who didn't hold back in attacking Brazil and responding to Raphinha, current captain of Barça de Flick.

"Without a doubt! Give them a beating! On the field and off the field if necessary!", said Raphinha in the lead-up to the match between both teams. The words of Raphinha were in a chat with Romario, which was used to motivate all Argentines, who didn't hesitate to counterattack once the match was won.

Several Argentina footballers, during the national team match, sought to provoke and respond to Raphinha. However, in recent hours, the best player of all time has entered the scene: Leo Messi.

Messi, who wasn't present in Argentina's squad due to physical discomfort, followed the matches from his home and replied to Raphinha hours after the albiceleste thrashing. "Inside, outside, wherever with this Team. Always talking with soccer", posted Leo Messi on his official Instagram account.

Additionally, the Argentine star also congratulated the entire group for the victory achieved against Uruguay. "Congratulations for the great match you played last night and also for the victory against Uruguay", said Messi. Argentina is already qualified for the next World Cup, but Barça is somewhat worried about this dialectical 'clash' between the Brazilian Raphinha, culer star, and Leo Messi, eternal blue and garnet legend.