Undoubtedly, beyond the three points, the great joy that FC Barcelona fans have experienced tonight has been the presence of Ansu Fati as a starter. The "10" had only started once all season, and tonight, against RCD Mallorca, he had a new opportunity. Flick has planned massive rotations thinking about the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semifinals, giving minutes to the less regular players.

Ansu Fati has shown himself to be really active from the first moment of play. Always willing to be seen, making one-twos with his teammates and making it clear that he is ready to have more prominence. He has been seen in good physical shape, so it is possible that from here to the end of the season he may have more prominence.

Barça Wins Against Mallorca by the Minimum

In sports terms, the match between Barça and Mallorca was quite even. At halftime, the score was 0-0, but it could have gone either way. The Catalans had several opportunities to break the deadlock, while the visitors looked to cause damage on the counterattack.

Finally, Barça took the victory after breaking the deadlock just at the start of the second half. Dani Olmo took advantage of a rebound inside the area to send the ball into the back of the net and score the only goal of the match. From that moment on, Flick's team enjoyed themselves, and Ansu Fati attracted all the attention.

Ansu Fati's Future Doesn't Change

Despite Ansu Fati's starting position and flashes of quality, the reality is that his future has been decided for months. Flick doesn't count on him, he has told him privately and has also acknowledged it publicly. It seems that the "10" has finally accepted his fate.

Tonight, against Mallorca, Ansu Fati may have played his last home game in the FC Barcelona jersey. He will be sold in the summer, as if he stays, he will continue not playing. A situation that neither he nor the club can afford.

In such a scenario, it only remains to know which team Ansu Fati will play for, and it seems that the answer is becoming clearer. After trying his luck in the Premier League and at Barça, everything indicates that Ansu Fati will be seduced by the millions from Arabia or Qatar.

For months, two of the world's most powerful developing leagues have been interested in Ansu Fati, who refused to leave. However, once he accepted that his situation has no other solution, he agreed to leave. For Barça, Ansu's transfer to Arabia or Qatar is a relief in every sense, as the "10" doesn't count for Flick and is the third highest-paid player.