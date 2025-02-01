Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano: definitive farewell to Barça, Leipzig pays 80 million

Fabrizio Romano has established himself as a key figure in the transfer market. His ability to anticipate moves and his informational accuracy have earned him an impeccable reputation. With his distinctive "Here we go," he has announced numerous high-profile transfers in recent times, and his presence continues to grow.

Without a doubt, his influence in the football world is completely undeniable. Regarding Barça, Fabrizio Romano has consistently been up-to-date with the latest developments. He was the first to report, for example, on Ronald Araújo's renewal, ensuring the Uruguayan defender's continuity until 2031.

| Europa Press, Instagram, @fabrizioromano

Fabrizio Romano warns Barça

Recently, he also confirmed the contract extension of Pedri, an essential piece in the culé scheme. These exclusives reinforce his credibility and connection with the culé environment. Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a news of special relevance for Barça.

Xavi Simons, who was one of La Masia's gems, has been definitively transferred to RB Leipzig. The German club has paid 80 million euros for the talented Dutchman to PSG. This move distances any possibility of Simons returning to Camp Nou in the near future.

Xavi Simons, new RB Leipzig player

Xavi Simons, 21 years old, had been on loan at Leipzig since 2023. His refusal to return to PSG and the club's desire to sell him accelerated the negotiations. The agreement was closed at 50 million euros fixed plus 30 in easily achievable variables.

This operation represents a financial success for PSG and a firm commitment from Leipzig for the young talent. With this transfer, Simons signs a contract with Leipzig until 2027. This commitment ties him to the German club for the upcoming seasons, definitively distancing him from Barça.

A no-return scenario for Barça

Although Xavi Simons was trained at La Masia, his immediate future will be in the Bundesliga: he has been tied to Leipzig until 2027. Barça, therefore, will have to look for other options to strengthen its squad in that position. This move also has implications for PSG.

The sale of Xavi Simons allows the Paris club to balance its finances after recent investments. Additionally, it facilitates other strategic operations, such as the loan of Milan Skriniar to Fenerbahçe, as PSG had reached the limit of loaned players allowed by UEFA. Once again, Fabrizio Romano has anticipated a key move in the transfer market.