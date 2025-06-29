Confirmed, Barça rule out Erling Haaland: Flick asks for the 'number 9' worth €500M

FC Barcelona have had a great season. The team led by Hansi Flick have returned to competing at the highest level and have delivered moments of great soccer. For the most part, the success has been thanks to their attacking trio.

Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha have been impeccable in attack. Together, they've reached goal-scoring numbers that place Barça among the most lethal teams in Europe. A reliable forward line that has worked like clockwork.

Deco doesn't settle and signs Nico Williams

Despite the good results, Deco doesn't want to get complacent. The sporting director knows that to keep competing, the squad must be strengthened every season. That's why he's already completed the signing of Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club winger will be an important piece in the new project. His speed, dribbling, and youth fit perfectly with Barça's style.

Nico Williams arrives to increase competition on the wings and give Flick more options, who would be very pleased with the arrival of a new striker.

Club is going for a new "9"

With the wings covered, the focus is now on the front line. Lewandowski, at 36 years old, is still performing, but the club considers it necessary to look for a medium-term replacement. His age and the demands of the schedule could take a toll.

That's why Deco and Laporta are already working to find a promising "9" who can take over from the Polish striker. The priority is to secure the future of Barça's goals with a top-level addition.

Julián Álvarez, everyone's favorite

The name that Barça's board and Hansi Flick like the most is Julián Álvarez. The Argentine forward, world champion and Manchester City star, is the ideal profile. He has mobility, goal-scoring ability, youth, and experience in major competitions.

However, signing him won't be easy. According to "Marca," Julián Álvarez recently signed a contract with Atlético de Madrid that includes a release clause of 500 million euros. An absolutely exorbitant figure.

A clause out of Barça's reach

That clause makes the operation impossible for FC Barcelona. Laporta, who continues to apply levers to clean up the club's finances, can't even consider an investment of that magnitude. The room for maneuver is very limited.

For now, Barça will keep exploring options in the market. Julián Álvarez is liked, but his price keeps him away from Camp Nou. The search for the new "9" continues while Lewandowski keeps scoring goals... but the clock doesn't stop.