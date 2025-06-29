Barça and Betis have spent several months trying to figure out who will get the great gem of Spanish soccer. Jesús Rodríguez, the Betis youth academy product, has been the center of attention. Manuel Pellegrini's side have shown their interest in having him at all costs, but it seems the talent has other plans.

Meanwhile, at the club presided over by Joan Laporta, they'd also be delighted to welcome him to their squad. However, despite the rumors, a surprising team has completed the deal: Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas.

Como, the destination for Jesús Rodríguez

Cesc Fàbregas will begin his third season at the helm of the Italian team with sky-high excitement. In his second year, Como proved to be a competitive team, and now it seems he'll be able to count on his great star, Nico Paz, who will remain under his command for another year.

| Europa Press

But the big surprise comes with the signing of Jesús Rodríguez, the latest jewel produced by Betis. The Betis youth academy product has decided to seek a change of scenery, and his destination is set for Como. Fàbregas has made his move, and the Italian club will pay €27 million for his transfer, €21 million guaranteed and €6 million in add-ons.

A team with major signings

Cesc Fàbregas has managed to build a great team thanks to significant financial backing. His project at Como has been supported by major investments and a clear commitment to young talent.

Jesús Rodríguez will be a key piece in the new season, joining a team that's destined to keep fighting at the top of the Serie A standings.

The arrival of the Betis youth academy product is a show of authority for Como and for Cesc Fàbregas, who's continuing to gain influence in Italy. With this signing, the Italian team strengthens their squad and shows their ambitious plans for the future.

Barça and Betis on the horizon

Although Jesús Rodríguez's final destination has been Como, both Barça and Betis will keep a close eye on his development. The interest from both clubs in the young talent has been real, and his transfer to the Italian side greatly increases the expectations for the future of the Spanish gem.

The market remains unpredictable, but for now, Cesc Fàbregas and Como have secured one of the most desired jewels in Spanish soccer.