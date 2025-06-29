Antonio Rüdiger makes it clear to Dean Huijsen after what happened: 'Get used to it'

Real Madrid has undergone many changes in a very short time. The most talked-about has been the change on the bench. Carlo Ancelotti has said goodbye to the white club to leave his position to Xabi Alonso, but there's more, much more.

In attack, Rodrygo could leave for Arsenal or Manchester City. Although he's still one of the team's stars, it's clear that he's lost his starting spot in Alonso's system. In addition, Modric's departure after the Club World Cup will leave a gap that's hard to fill in midfield.

New signings for the defense

In defense, the changes are notable. For now, the only position that remains unchanged is the left-back, although not for long. Álvaro Carreras's name is on the white club's agenda as a possible reinforcement for that area.

On the right side, the big signing has been Alexander-Arnold, while in the center of the defense they've opted for Dean Huijsen. These changes are shaping the new era under Xabi Alonso's leadership.

Dean Huijsen, the big bet from Alonso

Dean Huijsen is the big surprise of Xabi Alonso's new era. The young Spanish international has established himself as a starter in Real Madrid's defense. It seems he'll do so by occupying the left side of the back three that the Basque coach is planning.

The center of the defense will be occupied by Tchouaméni, while Antonio Rüdiger will be on the right. Together, they'll form a new and solid partnership at the heart of the white team's back line.

Rüdiger and Huijsen: a relationship that forges quickly

An image shared on social media by Antonio Rüdiger has made it clear how relationships in Real Madrid's defense are evolving. After the match against Salzburg, Rüdiger went to Dean Huijsen to make it clear how things work in the locker room.

The photo shows Rüdiger falling on his back, while Huijsen appears completely relaxed next to him. The German defender accompanied the image with a clear message: "get used to it." He's right, because both will spend many hours together in the center of Madrid's defense.

The beginning of a new era in the white team's defense promises to be very exciting, with young talents like Dean Huijsen earning a key spot in the starting eleven. Alongside them will be veterans like Antonio Rüdiger to guide them in their progress for the future.