Confirmed, Swap Between Barça and Psg Canceled: 'meeting Ready, New João Félix'

Barça and PSG had planned to finalize a player exchange for this upcoming summer transfer market. The culer club wanted to acquire Randal Kolo Muani, while PSG was going to take Fermín López, who hadn't fully approved the operation. Although the exchange was progressing in the right direction, Barça has canceled the operation as they will opt to sign the new João Félix: the meeting between the parties is ready.

Deco has been clear for quite some time that Barça's absolute priority for the next transfer market should be to strengthen the offensive area. Specifically, he wants to improve the performance offered by Raphinha on the left wing with a top-level winger. His favorite is Luis Díaz from Liverpool, but he knows that signing him is almost impossible economically, so he is already looking for more affordable options.

[IMAGE]{849967}[/IMAGE]

Barça has closed the sale of Vitor Roque this very Friday, so they will have some salary margin to sign the new João Félix, who will be a culer. Barça was finalizing an agreement with PSG, but it has fallen through as Deco has opted for the signing of a star who closely resembles João Félix. Deco pushed very hard to secure the loan of João Félix, but the Portuguese didn't fully convince and now Barça wants to try their luck with another top world figure.

Confirmed, Exchange Between Barça and PSG Canceled: 'Meeting Ready, New João Félix'

Barça has canceled an exchange with PSG with the aim of sealing the signing of the new João Félix, who would arrive during this upcoming summer transfer market. Currently, after passing through two of the biggest teams in Spain, João Félix is trying to relaunch his career in Milan. Meanwhile, in Portugal, in this case at Oporto, young talents with great potential continue to emerge, aspiring to take the place of a João who keeps linking several loans.

One of these talents, who closely resembles João Félix, is Rodrigo Mora, who at 17 years old has already debuted in the top category of Portuguese football, scoring and assisting. In fact, he has become the youngest to score and assist in the same Portuguese League match.

Mora's market value is 10 million, an amount that Barça could pay to acquire the services of the one who is called to be the new João Félix. His current clause is 45 million euros, an amount that Barça could reduce by including a player in the operation: Fermín López or Pablo Torre are liked in Portugal.