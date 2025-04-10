Confirmed, Barça Closes Its Signing: Íñigo Martínez or Christensen Will Have to Leave

FC Barcelona is building a solid future thanks to its defensive line. With defenders like Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde, and Jules Koundé, the team has secured several key pieces for the coming years. The three have settled into Hansi Flick's plans, who has placed full trust in them.

Despite this solid base, Íñigo Martínez should also be mentioned. At 33 years old, the Basque center-back continues to perform at a high level. In fact, his contract has been renewed for one more season, until 2026, which shows the importance he still has for Barça, especially in moments of greater demand.

| Europa Press

Flick's Request and Christensen's Situation

Although Barça's starting line is well-defined, Hansi Flick has requested a top-level signing to strengthen the defense. In this regard, the future of some players like Christensen or Eric García remains uncertain.

However, the one most at risk is Andreas Christensen. The Dane, who started the season with much enthusiasm, has been out of action since the beginning of the league due to an Achilles injury. This issue has lasted longer than expected, and his future at the club is at stake for several reasons.

| Redes sociales

Firstly, the club's economic situation could force his departure, as Barça needs to cash in on some of its players. According to 'Relevo,' the Dane has several offers on the table, which could facilitate his farewell. But in addition, Flick has requested the arrival of a new center-back, and the agreement is complete: he will play at Camp Nou next year.

Jonathan Tah's Signing and Christensen's Future

While Christensen's situation is being solved, Barça has already secured the signing of Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen's center-back. Deco, the sporting director, sealed his transfer in January, and Tah will arrive in the summer for free. This addition responds to an express request from Flick, who knows the German defender's capabilities well.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

With the addition of Jonathan Tah and the recent renewal of Íñigo Martínez, all eyes are now on Andreas Christensen, who still has to decide his future at the club.

Barça has assured that the future of the defense is well on track, but the decisions made in the coming months, especially with Christensen, will be key.