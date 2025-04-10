Pablo Torre Asks Him to Leave Barça for Atlético: Only Then Can He Get Playing Time

The Current Season Isn't Going Well for Pablo Torre, as the Cantabrian has only participated in 14 matches, playing a total of 421 minutes. The young midfielder arrived at Barça with the aura of being a young promise of Spanish soccer, but the reality is that he has stalled. Neither with Xavi Hernández nor with Flick has he been able to play regularly, which hinders his progression.

Despite this, and with the few minutes played, Pablo Torre has shown his enormous quality by scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. The Cantabrian has shown that he has talent, but the great competition in the team's midfield makes it difficult for him to get minutes. Hansi Flick prioritizes other footballers in his position such as Dani Olmo or Fermín López, even Gavi himself.

In such a scenario, Pablo Torre knows that to have the opportunity to play regularly, the only possibility is for some footballer from the squad to leave this summer. A possibility that could occur in the summer transfer market considering that Simeone is very interested in signing Fermín López. The Cantabrian knows that if Fermín ends up signing for Atlético, he could enjoy more prominence on the field.

Atlético de Madrid Bets on Signing Fermín López

Although Fermín López isn't an indisputable starter for Flick, the Andalusian is a very important piece in the German's scheme. This season he has participated in 34 matches, 1,393 minutes of effective play, scoring 5 goals and providing 8 assists. Hansi Flick especially values his work, his ability to reach the goal, and his goal-scoring instinct.

These are precisely the characteristics that the Atlético coach Simeone also values, who wants to incorporate Fermín López into his squad. Simeone wants to strengthen Atlético's midfield and give it more presence in the area, and he sees Fermín as the ideal footballer. Atlético wants to entice the '16' by guaranteeing him a prominent role within the team and they are willing to make a great offer this summer.

Barça Bets on Fermín

Fermín López was renewed last summer until 2029 and the club set a clause of 500M. Barça wanted to recognize him with this renewal for his great participation in the Olympic Games, where he became champion with the Spanish National Team and won the Olympic gold. In the Catalan entity, no changes are expected, they are very calm knowing that Fermín is a valued piece by Hansi Flick.

However, Barça isn't going through its best economic moment, so a great offer from Atlético could be considered. The sports management also has in mind to strengthen certain positions of the team and a significant income could facilitate things. The next summer market looks quite busy and neither Fermín nor Pablo Torre have their continuity assured.