Messi was, for years, the soul of FC Barcelona. The eternal "10" dazzled Barça fans with his magic, his goals, his assists, and his impossible dribbles. His mere presence was enough to fill Camp Nou week after week, and his aura was incomparable.

With the "10" on his back, Messi turned every match into a unique experience for the fans, leaving an indelible mark on the recent history of the Catalan club. His name will always be linked to Barça, and his legacy is eternal. However, despite everything he represented, Joan Laporta was forced to push for his departure in 2021.

Messi's Departure and Barça's Economic Crisis

The economic situation of the Catalan club was so dire that Messi's new contract could not take effect, forcing Joan Laporta to push for his transfer to PSG. The departure of the "10" was a hard blow for FC Barcelona and its followers, as Leo had been the face of the entity for more than a decade.

After Messi's departure, Barça has gone through several extremely challenging years: a true journey through the desert. Without being able to sign great players and with La Masia in decline, Joan Laporta has had to juggle to form a competitive project. An effort that is now bearing fruit.

Now, Barça is once again in a stronger position, allowing it to dream of having the best players. In fact, Joan Laporta is so satisfied that he has made a momentous decision. Messi's "10" already has a new owner.

Lamine Yamal, the Heir to Messi's "10"

With the return of economic stability, Joan Laporta has launched a plan to secure the club's future. The renewal of Lamine Yamal, the most promising jewel of La Masia, has become his absolute priority. Thanks to the financial improvement, Barça will be able to offer him new economic conditions and ensure his stay at the club for many more years.

But not only that, Joan Laporta also has plans to offer Lamine Yamal the "10" jersey of Messi. This gesture would not only be symbolic but also a clear message of trust toward the jewel of La Masia. And, to top it off, an unprecedented boost in marketing terms.

Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has already shown his quality and potential. With the "10" on his back, he could follow in Messi's footsteps and become the new reference for FC Barcelona. The Barça fans are filled with excitement at this possibility.

Lamine Yamal's Future Is Secured

The next season is shaping up to be a key moment for Lamine Yamal. With the possibility of inheriting Messi's "10", the young talent has a great opportunity to establish himself as Barça's star.

Although there is still time for the renewal and jersey change to be made official, the excitement in the club is at its peak. The future of FC Barcelona seems secured with players like Lamine Yamal, who promise to return the club to the glory that Messi left behind.