Confirmed, Barça Cancels Luis Díaz's Signing: Flick Points to His Favorite

FC Barcelona has a clear objective for the next transfer market: strengthen the offensive area. Hansi Flick is looking for a versatile striker who can play both as a winger and as a '9' in certain situations.

For several months, Barça has been evaluating options for that position, including names like Rafael Leao and Jonathan David.

However, everything seemed to indicate that Luis Díaz, a Liverpool winger, would be the club's top priority to fill that vacancy.

Luis Díaz Fits Barça and His Future at Liverpool Is Uncertain

Luis Díaz, who arrived at Liverpool with high expectations, has proven to be a key player at various moments of the season.

His speed, dribbling, and ability to break through make him an ideal winger for Barça's scheme. Additionally, his profile fits perfectly with what Hansi Flick needs to strengthen their attack.

In this context, Luis Díaz's stage at Anfield seems to be coming to an end for several reasons. On a sporting level, Luis Díaz is not completely satisfied with his role at Liverpool.

| @luisdiaz19_

Although he remains important to Arne Slot, the Colombian wants to play more and feel even more of a protagonist in the team.

Additionally, on an economic level, Luis Díaz is unhappy with his current salary of 3.4 million euros, a figure he considers insufficient for a player of his level. This dissatisfaction has made his departure from Liverpool seem almost inevitable.

Hansi Flick's Halt and the Shift Towards Nico Williams

Despite Barça's interest in Luis Díaz, Hansi Flick has decided to halt the operation for two reasons. The first is that they consider the 75 million euros that Liverpool FC is asking for the Colombian to be excessive, especially in the current market context.

Additionally, Flick has another great favorite in mind to occupy the winger position: Nico Williams, a player from Athletic Club.

Nico Williams, with his youth and ability to unsettle, has impressed in LaLiga and is seen as a more suitable option for Barça.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

At just 21 years old, Nico Williams offers great potential and a more affordable cost than Díaz, making him an attractive option for the club. Let's remember that the Basque winger's clause is only 60 million euros.

Additionally, the characteristics of his game better fit Hansi Flick's style, who prefers a more vertical and dynamic player.

Barça Focuses on Nico Williams

With Hansi Flick's approval, FC Barcelona will try again to sign Nico Williams this summer. The operation seems closer to being finalized than that of Luis Díaz, due to the price-quality ratio and Nico Williams's future potential.

Therefore, if nothing goes wrong, Nico Williams will join Barça to strengthen the offensive area and bring his talent to Flick's team.