New Setback for Mikel Arteta: A Very Sensitive Loss to Face Real Madrid

The Champions League knockout stage between Real Madrid and Arsenal promises to be one of the most thrilling duels of the quarterfinals.

Both teams arrive at this meeting with the intention of making a statement and advancing to the semifinals. However, the reality is that injuries are significantly affecting both clubs.

In this regard, the context of this matchup will be marked by important absences that could change the course of the knockout stage.

Real Madrid Arrives with Several Key Absences

Real Madrid comes to this match with several significant absences. Éder Militao, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, and Dani Carvajal will not be available, barring any last-minute surprises.

These absences are quite significant, especially because three of these players are regular starters in Carlo Ancelotti's line-up.

Militao and Carvajal, regular starters in defense, will be a major loss for the team, while Mendy and Ceballos, although not always starters, provide quality and depth to the squad.

| Europa Press

Despite these absences, Real Madrid remains a very competitive team, with players like Antonio Rüdiger and Raúl Asencio in defense. Even so, the absences in this area could make Carlo Ancelotti have to slightly adjust his line-up.

Arsenal Also Affected by Injuries

Meanwhile, Arsenal arrives at the knockout stage with several physical problems in their squad. In attack, the team's two main forwards, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, will not be able to play with full certainty due to injuries.

This leaves Mikel Arteta with few options in his offensive line, which could affect the team's performance. Additionally, in defense, Arsenal also suffers several absences. The good news is that Bukayo Saka is already back, showing good form by scoring against Fulham last Tuesday.

Thus, it seems that the big problem lies in defense. Recently, Calafiori's injury during the international break was revealed, further complicating Arteta's options in the backline.

To make matters worse, Gabriel Magalhães, a starter in the center of the defense alongside William Saliba, will also miss, at least, the first leg. His absence will leave Arsenal without one of their best defenders in one of the most important matches of the season.

A Knockout Stage Marked by Absences

Despite these absences, both Real Madrid and Arsenal are determined to qualify for the Champions League semifinals.

Both teams have squads with enough quality to cope with the absences, but the injury situation could be a decisive factor in the performance of both clubs.

The first leg promises to be a high-level battle, where the coaches will have to make decisions to compensate for the absence of several starters.