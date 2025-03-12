Confirmed, Arda Güler Already Has a New Team, Goodbye Real Madrid: His Destination Surprises

Arda Güler arrived at Real Madrid as one of the biggest promises in European soccer after his brilliant stint in Türkiye. The young Turkish midfielder was highly sought after in the market. In this regard, Barça was very close to securing his signing, but Florentino Pérez got ahead and signed him for the white club.

His arrival at Bernabéu was met with great anticipation, as Arda Güler showed impressive talent at a young age. However, his first season at Real Madrid was marked by injuries, which prevented him from shining immediately.

The First Year Marked by Injuries

Arda Güler's season at Real Madrid began with very high expectations, but injuries halted his progress.

Despite the difficulties, when he was available in the final stretch of the campaign, the Turk left a good impression. His quality, vision, and ability to create plays were evident, which made clear the enormous potential he has. However, the lack of continuity and internal competition meant that Güler did not achieve the expected prominence in his first season.

Everything Remains the Same for Arda Güler

This year, nothing has changed for Arda Güler. Although he is available, the young midfielder barely has playing minutes. With 1,082 minutes played so far, Güler has not managed to earn a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's starting eleven.

There is a lot of competition in the midfield, with players like Modric, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Bellingham, or Ceballos occupying the key roles. Despite his great talent, the lack of opportunities has raised doubts about his future at the white club.

Possible Departure of Arda Güler: RB Leipzig, His Most Likely Destination

Given the lack of prominence and the difficult situation of Arda Güler, his departure could be the best option for his development. In this regard, RB Leipzig, known for its ability to develop young talents, has emerged as the most likely destination for the Turk.

The German club is interested in a loan for Arda Güler (and also for Endrick), which would allow Real Madrid to maintain control over the Turkish player. This way, the idea would be for him to gain quality minutes in a competitive league like the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig has proven to be an excellent club for the growth of young promises, making this move an attractive option for Arda Güler. Through this loan, Arda could regain his confidence to continue developing before taking the next step in his career.

The future of Arda Güler at Real Madrid is uncertain. A loan to RB Leipzig could be the perfect opportunity for the Turkish midfielder to regain prominence and continue growing. Meanwhile, Real Madrid could closely monitor his evolution and decide the next step in his career.