Andrés Iniesta Opens Up and Says What Many Think About Pedri: 'He Has Things That...'

Having talent or not, on certain occasions, belongs more to the world of relativity: some will believe yes and others no, it's a matter of pure subjectivity. It's complex to find a measuring stick with enough credibility to determine its verdict as accurate. But in this soccer and midfielders' business, we all agree that Andrés Iniesta can act as a universal judge: his word is gospel.

In recent months, the praise that has been heaped upon Pedri has been incessant. The Canary Islander has shown an outstanding level after two truly unfortunate seasons, but this year's performance is extraordinary: everything he touches turns to gold. That's why the soccer world has bowed at his feet; and yes, Andrés Iniesta has also done so, delivering the final verdict.

| Europa Press

Andrés Iniesta on Pedri

If Iniesta says you're good, then you are, there's no room for debate. But the man from Fuentealbilla has gone further when talking about Pedri: "He has things that remind me of myself," he said. And that, for a midfielder, is the highest praise. For Andrés Iniesta himself to say you have things of Iniesta is the ultimate compliment among midfield footballers.

The man from La Mancha, now retired, will be remembered as one of the best in soccer history in his position; few have, do, and will have his magic. He was everywhere, and everything he did, he did well. To top it off, as if that weren't enough, Andrés Iniesta has also scored some of the most legendary goals in our soccer history, like the one at Stamford Bridge.

Pedri, the Natural Successor to Iniesta

When Andrés Iniesta left Barça, many insisted on quickly finding his successor. Just as has happened so many times with Leo Messi, even before the Argentine left. Pedri was quickly pointed out as the one to take on the role of the good Iniesta. Although his early years, plagued by injuries, were not positive at all, now he seems, at last, to have met expectations.

When the physical problems have disappeared, we have been able to discover the improved version of Pedri. The one we all expected when Barça signed him from UD Las Palmas. He is vital for Barça's game, organizing absolutely everything, distributing where needed, changing the pace, and perfectly reading all the verses of the overwhelming culé attack.

But now, as Iniesta has also proclaimed, "the most important thing is that he keeps improving as he is, that we keep seeing his talent grow, and that we enjoy watching him on the field." For now, Pedri has a long way to go to match the trajectory of the legendary Andrés. But he is heading in the right direction.