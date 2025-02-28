Concern at Barça: Aitana Bonmatí Loses Her 2 Best Partners

The international break has once again taken a toll on Barça Femení. The blaugrana team already had Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro injured, two key pieces in the midfield. Now, Ingrid Engen and Kika Nazareth join the infirmary, leaving Aitana Bonmatí without her main partners in the midfield.

More Problems for Barça

Pere Romeu's team faces a decisive stretch of the season with serious difficulties. The absence of Engen and Nazareth further complicates the situation, just before key matches in Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Champions League.

Barça will face Real Madrid in the semifinals of Copa de la Reina (March 6 and 12). Additionally, there will be another Clásico in Liga and the Champions League quarterfinals. Without four essential midfielders, the blaugrana coach will have to seek urgent solutions.

Engen and Nazareth, the New Absences

Ingrid Engen experienced knee discomfort during a match with Norway and had to be substituted. For now, there is no official medical report on her injury or the time she will be out.

Meanwhile, Kika Nazareth suffered a muscle strain in the right adductor. Her estimated recovery time is about ten days, although it will depend on her progress. Both players have already returned to Barcelona to undergo further tests and begin their recovery.

Aitana, Without Support in the Midfield

The absences of Alexia, Patri, Engen and Nazareth are a severe blow for Aitana Bonmatí. The Ballon d'Or winner leads the team but will now bear more responsibility without her main partners.

Without them, Barça loses control, creativity and balance in the midfield. Players like Schertenleib, Claudia Pina or Vicky López will have to step up to cover the absences.

The International Break, a Recurring Problem

It's not the first time Barça suffers from international commitments. Every time there is an international break, the team returns with injured players. The match load and lack of rest take a toll.

A week before the decisive matches of the season, Barça will have to manage this crisis in the best possible way. The challenge is enormous but the blaugrana team has already shown that they know how to overcome difficulties.