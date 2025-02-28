No One Expected Dani Olmo's Situation, Surprise at Barça: There Are Already 2 Blamed by Deco

The incorporation of Dani Olmo has meant an injection of quality and dynamism to FC Barcelona's attack. The talented Catalan attacking midfielder, signed for a figure close to 60 million euros, has quickly proven to be a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. His oriented controls and his connection on the field with young talents like Lamine Yamal promise great moments for Camp Nou fans.

Despite the initial difficulties for his registration due to the club's financial restrictions, Dani Olmo has managed to overcome and stand out in the minutes he has played. However, injuries have limited his participation, having played only 33% of the minutes in LaLiga and 26% in the Champions League to date. Aware of his importance, Flick and his technical staff are developing a specific plan to protect the player from future injuries and ensure his continuity on the field.

Dani Olmo's Situation Has Consequences: Deco Points Out 2 Possible Departures

Dani Olmo's emergence has created internal competition that has directly affected other midfielders on the team. In this regard, Deco is already carefully evaluating the situation of Gavi and Fermín López, who have seen their participation reduced due to Olmo's importance.

Gavi has been considered the "signing of the season" by Deco after his return from a long injury. Despite this, the overlap of roles in the Catalan midfield raises questions about the management of minutes and his future. The '6' wants to play more, but with Dani Olmo at this level it seems complicated.

Meanwhile, Fermín López has shown flashes of talent when he has had opportunities, but competition and injuries have limited his continuity. In this situation, Deco faces the dilemma of keeping three players with similar characteristics for the same position, which could affect the development of one of them.

Deco Will Have to Make Decisions in the Coming Months

With Dani Olmo consolidating as an undisputed starter and Gavi newly renewed, all eyes are on Fermín López as the possible sacrifice. According to some recent reports, Atlético de Madrid has shown significant interest in the young midfielder, offering up to 70 million euros for his signing. Deco, meanwhile, has not yet made a final decision but understands it could be a good solution.

What is clear is that Flick can hardly line up all three together. If Dani Olmo continues at this level, Fermín and Gavi will have to wait for their opportunity on the bench. We will see if in the summer one of them gets tired of their role and asks to leave.