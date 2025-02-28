Fabrizio Romano has established himself as the most reliable source in the realm of football transfers. Known for his precision and speed, his reports are closely followed by fans and professionals of the beautiful game. In this regard, his recent publication about Raphinha has caused significant buzz, directly affecting Nico Williams's prospects at FC Barcelona.

Raphinha Causes a U-turn

Last summer, Raphinha confessed that he was very close to leaving Barça, especially with the possible arrival of Nico Williams. The Brazilian expressed his discomfort upon seeing images of his jersey with Williams's name on social media, calling it "very disrespectful." However, far from succumbing to the pressure, Raphinha decided to stay and prove his worth in the team.

| Europa Press

This season, his performance has been exceptional. Under Hansi Flick's direction, Raphinha has participated in 41 official matches, scoring 24 goals and providing 17 assists. These figures position him as one of Barça's most influential players in the current campaign and close the door to Nico Williams.

Fabrizio Romano Praises Raphinha

Fabrizio Romano, through his social media, highlighted Raphinha's impressive performance, emphasizing his contributions in goals and assists. This mention not only underscores the Brazilian's value but also questions the need to incorporate Nico Williams.

Nico Williams, a young talent from Athletic Club, has been of interest to Barça in previous transfer windows. However, with Raphinha's current level, the Barça board might reconsider their priorities. Additionally, Barça's own sporting director, Deco, mentioned that Williams wasn't signed due to the presence of players like Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo in similar positions.

Uncertain Future for Nico Williams

With Raphinha established as a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme, the chances of Nico Williams joining Barça seem to diminish.

The young winger will need to evaluate his options and consider whether it's the right time for a change of scenery or if it's preferable to continue his development in Bilbao. Meanwhile, Barça benefits from the excellent form Raphinha is experiencing, who has proven to be indispensable in the fight for titles this season.