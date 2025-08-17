Cold shower for Fran García, another full-back emerges: 'he's already training at Valdebebas'

Last season wasn't the best for the white team, as they failed to win any major titles at the national or international level. Real Madrid went through very difficult moments throughout the season, especially in the defensive line. Injuries multiplied and the team was left shorthanded in several important matches.

In this context, one of the players who could have become an important piece was Fran García, even more so with Ferland Mendy's drop in form and injury. However, his performance wasn't the desired one at the start and rumors about his departure from the club are present. There had been rumors about his possible move to Portuguese soccer, but for now, at this stage, Fran García remains in the white squad.

Fran's overall performance has been disappointing; he didn't show much during the season and lost the trust of Madridists. He ended up playing 36 matches, about 2,000 minutes of play, having little impact both in attack and defense. Now, with the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, who is expected to be the starter at left back, Fran García and Mendy will be waiting for an opportunity.

Ferland Mendy returns to training

Real Madrid have returned to training this week after the big win in Tirol in a friendly match where they beat WSG Tirol 4-0. The news has been the presence of the French full-back Mendy on the field, working out alone. The defender keeps making progress toward his full recovery from the muscle tear he suffered at the end of last season.

With Mendy's recovery, the competition for Fran García will be greater; one of the two will probably end up leaving before the transfer window closes. The French full-back, who always had Ancelotti's trust, now finds himself in a truly uncertain situation. Because of injuries, he hasn't been able to have consistency during the past campaign, and when he has been able to play, his level hasn't been the desired one.

Mendy and his future at Bernabéu

After a very difficult season for the French left back, his goal is to secure an important role in the team, which he seems to have lost. The signing of Álvaro Carreras and the good impression left by Fran García at the Club World Cup make his future in white more uncertain than ever. His constant injuries have led him to a very difficult situation; he hasn't managed to recover his great level from the past.

He is currently working at Valdebebas every day in the gym to get back in shape as quickly as possible. His immediate future will depend on his full recovery; Mendy at 100% is a key player in the team. He will surely not be ready for the start of La Liga, where Madrid face Osasuna on the 19th in their league debut.