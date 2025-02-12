Cold Water Shock for Iñaki Peña, Latest News at Barça: Ter Stegen Already Knows

The FC Barcelona is experiencing a moment of great optimism after having cut five points from Real Madrid in the last two league matches. This shift has put Hansi Flick's team just two points behind the leader, a change in trend that has caused a lot of confidence in the squad and the management. With the consistency shown in recent matches, Barça remains in the fight for the league title.

Hansi Flick has been the main architect of this change in direction at Barça. Since his arrival, he has managed to instill in the players a system of play based on verticality and intensity. A system that has shown a better version of FC Barcelona in all competitions.

However, despite the recent joys, there are also internal conflicts at Barça. Iñaki Peña, who was very hopeful after Ter Stegen's injury, has unexpectedly lost his starting position. He hasn't played for several matches, and according to Flick's words, it is very difficult for him to play again.

What Has Happened to Iñaki Peña?

Iñaki Peña, the eternal substitute for Ter Stegen, had a golden opportunity to prove he deserves to be Barça's starting goalkeeper. He started with many doubts, but his last performances before the Spanish Super Cup were really solid. Flick, however, chose to bench him in the semifinal, and since then, the change in dynamics is evident.

Now, Szczęsny is the number one for the German coach, and Iñaki Peña has returned to the bench. A desperate situation for the Alicante native, who seems to be emotionally affected by what happened. It has been leaked that he doesn't understand the reason for his benching and that several teammates have tried to talk to Flick about the situation.

Flick Demands and Sentences Iñaki Peña

To make matters worse, Iñaki Peña already knows what will happen with Szczęsny next season. The good results have also led Joan Laporta to consider renewing the Polish player. Despite arriving at a delicate moment, Szczęsny has proven to be reliable and has the quality to be a starter in an elite team like Barça.

Therefore, Joan Laporta has shown interest in renewing Szczęsny for one more season. The performance of the Polish goalkeeper and the confidence Hansi Flick has in him are key factors that make the renewal a priority for the management. Thus, the possibility of securing the continuity of a player of Wojciech Szczęsny's quality would be a strategic move to maintain stability in Barça's goal.

Meanwhile, Iñaki Peña will have to pack his bags. If Szczęsny ends up renewing, and with Ter Stegen's return already on the horizon, his chances of playing are nil. This should lead him to leave FC Barcelona's discipline in the coming months.