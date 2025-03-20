Unexpected, Lamine Yamal Says What Many Think About Pedri: 'He's the One Who Most...'

Lamine Yamal is having a surprising season. At just 17 years old, the young forward has become one of the sensations of FC Barcelona and Europe. His meteoric rise to the elite has shown a maturity and an ability to make decisions that are usually characteristic of much more experienced players.

Against Benfica, Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player in Champions League history to score a goal and provide an assist in the same match. Every time he receives the ball on the right wing, defenders don't know what to expect. Initially, they got used to blocking his inside lane, but now, Yamal has started to surprise by going outside, which has added a new dimension to his game.

| Europa Press

With his ability to hide the ball and his capacity to outplay his opponents, Lamine Yamal is proving to be one of the most resourceful players in the world. But in addition, he has also shown humility by acknowledging the talent and good performance of his great friend within the Barça locker room.

Lamine Yamal Shows His Humility: "Pedri Is the Best"

Recently, Lamine Yamal gave an interview from the Spanish National Team camp in which he discussed several current topics. As expected, he was asked about his status among the best players in the world.

Although many are calling for the Ballon d'Or for him, Lamine Yamal, with his characteristic humility, stated that Pedri is the best at Barça. "Pedri is the most talented player on the squad," said the young forward, recognizing the Canary Islander as one of the team's top figures.

Pedri, Barça's Star

Pedri has also been recognized by teammates like Gavi and Frenkie de Jong as a great player with a lot of talent. Even Hansi Flick, the team's coach, has praised Pedri's talent on several occasions.

Everyone who knows the Canary Islander agrees that he has a quality and vision of the game that place him among the best. His name is on the list of Ballon d'Or candidates as Lamine Yamal has shown with his words. However, despite the praise, Pedri remains a very humble player and his focus is always on improving and contributing to the team.

| @BarcaTimes

Pedri Is Much More Than Numbers

Pedri's numbers this season don't fully reflect his impact on the team. In 42 matches played, Pedri has recorded five goals and seven assists. Something that doesn't really reflect how decisive Barça's '8' is being this season in all competitions.

Additionally, he has accumulated 3,291 minutes on the field, which shows his importance in Hansi Flick's scheme. Although the numbers are good, many agree that his true value is not measured only in goals and assists, but in his ability to be Barça's engine.