Cesc Fàbregas Asks and Provokes a 180-Degree Turn with Nico Paz: 'Madrid Knows...'

Real Madrid, despite the victory against Manchester City, is going through moments of reflection. With the defense in shambles and the attack holding the team together, Florentino Pérez knows that the midfield still needs reinforcements. After Kroos's departure, Ancelotti hasn't quite found the key to good collective play.

So far, Dani Ceballos has been the one to take on a key role in the midfield, with passing statistics that dazzle Real Madrid's fans. However, the Andalusian's performance is not considered sufficient to dispel doubts surrounding the team. This is why Florentino Pérez remains very alert to everything surrounding Nico Paz.

Nico Paz Shines in Italy

Nico Paz left Real Madrid last summer due to the foreseeable lack of opportunities. A decision that, in hindsight, couldn't have been more accurate. As a point of comparison, Arda Güler or Endrick decided to stay and hardly play.

In contrast, for Nico Paz, leaving Real Madrid has represented a great step in his sports career. He is currently with Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, and is already an undisputed starter. Moreover, in every match, he shows signs of being a true star, and his numbers are very good: 5 goals and 4 assists in 22 matches.

Given such performance, Cesc Fàbregas hinted a few weeks ago that Como will try to retain Nico Paz at all costs. However, Florentino Pérez kept a buyback option for 9 million that he won't hesitate to activate, forcing the Italians to seek alternatives in the market.

Cesc Fàbregas Wants to Sign Nico Paz's Replacement Already

Florentino Pérez has received news that could change Real Madrid's course. According to 'Defensa Central', Madrid knows that Como is very interested in signing Paulo Dybala, a forward from Roma. The Argentine international is one of the stars of Serie A and would come to fill the void left by Nico Paz with his return to Santiago Bernabéu.

This way, his signing could facilitate Como hastening Nico Paz's return to Real Madrid. Despite being 20 years old, the 1,651 minutes he has played show how quickly he has gained Cesc's trust. So far this season, Nico has shown great performance and could be an important piece for the future.

Nico Paz, Closer to Real Madrid

The signing of Paulo Dybala would be a key operation for Como. His quality, experience, and scoring ability would be an important reinforcement for the attack and midfield of the Italian club.

In this sense, Nico Paz's departure caused by this market move could benefit Como economically and Real Madrid sports-wise. The coming weeks will be decisive to see if this operation materializes.